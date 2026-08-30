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English NewsNewsIndiaShuddhikaran Row: Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Casteist Remarks

Shuddhikaran Row: Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Casteist Remarks

A complaint has been filed against Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand over alleged casteist remarks, amid the ongoing Shuddhikaran row.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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  • Sena defended havan, alleging Gandhi targeted Dalit community members.

Amit Kumar of Shri Ram Sena has filed a complaint at Kotwali police station in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Sunday against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Kumar alleged that Gandhi used casteist remarks against him and sought an FIR. However, Haldwani police said no FIR has been registered so far and that the complaint is being examined.

Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi

The dispute began after members of Shri Ram Sena performed a purification havan following a rally by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

After the incident came to light, Rahul Gandhi had demanded that an FIR be registered.

Amit Kumar has now approached the police, alleging that Gandhi used casteist words against him. He has sought legal action against the Congress leader.

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Shri Ram Sena’s Claim

Vinod Arya, a member of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas who conducted the purification ritual, defended the action.

Arya said that as a follower of Sanatan traditions, he considered it his right and duty to ensure the cleanliness of a place where Lord Ram is worshipped and religious ceremonies are held.

He also said he is a Dalit and that other members of the Dalit community were present during the activity.

“We certainly did nothing wrong,” Arya said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi was demanding legal action and arrests against them despite their Dalit identity.

Arya said the group now wanted to file a case against Gandhi because they believed they were being subjected to undue pressure over their actions.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi MALLIKARJUN KHARGE : Rahul Gandhi
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