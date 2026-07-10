Shopkeeper stabbed to death over land dispute in UP's Gorakhpur; main accused held

Gorakhpur, Jul 9 (PTI): A 56-year-old grocery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in front of his mother and wife following a dispute over a piece of land in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Wednesday in Tikariya village under the Gulriha police station limits.

According to police, Amarnath Gupta was sitting outside his house when an argument broke out with his neighbour, Avadhesh Chauhan alias Gabbar Chauhan (50), over a parcel of land that has been under litigation for the past five years. The dispute allegedly escalated after Gupta parked a tractor near the contested property.

Police said Chauhan allegedly attacked Gupta with a knife, repeatedly stabbing him in the chest and abdomen.

Family members alleged that Gupta's 85-year-old mother, Janki Devi, tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground and sustained injuries. His wife, Gujarati Devi, also rushed to his rescue, but the assailants fled after the attack.

Gupta was taken to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The victim's son, Rishikesh Gupta, alleged that several others were involved in the attack and named them in the complaint. He claimed the accused had been attempting to carry out construction work on the disputed land despite a court stay order.

Police said an FIR has been registered against 10 named accused and several unidentified persons.

The main accused, Gabbar Chauhan, has been arrested, while four others have been detained for questioning. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimesh Patil said the case is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence. PTI COR KIS MDO MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)