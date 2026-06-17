'MPs Offered Rs 50 Crore Each': Sanjay Raut Alleges Poaching As 6 UBT MPs Eye Shinde Camp

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena (UBT) confronts speculation about potential MP defections.

Party issued whip, called urgent meeting for all MPs.

UBT sought Speaker's recognition as official parliamentary group.

Senior leader alleged MPs offered crores to switch sides.

'Operation Tiger' Buzz: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has moved to contain a fresh political crisis amid mounting speculation that several of its Members of Parliament could switch allegiance to the rival faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With rumours of an alleged “Operation Tiger” gathering momentum, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has called a meeting of its parliamentary board on June 18 and formally approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as the authorised parliamentary group of the party.

The developments come as questions continue to swirl over the loyalty of several MPs and the possibility of another major split within the organisation that was already fractured by the 2022 rebellion.

Party Issues Whip To All Nine MPs

In a bid to demonstrate unity, parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant has issued a whip directing all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to attend Thursday's crucial meeting. The move follows increasing speculation after the absence of several MPs from recent party gatherings.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, senior leader Sanjay Raut warned elected representatives against abandoning the party under whose banner they secured victory.

He said that the MPs don’t have a right to betray the party and this time people won’t tolerate.

According to party insiders, only a handful of MPs are currently seen as firmly aligned with Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Camp Faces Fresh Turmoil As UBT MPs Set For Key Meeting Amid Defection Buzz

Raut Alleges MPs Offered Crores To Switch Sides

At a joint press conference alongside Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, Raut made explosive allegations regarding efforts to engineer defections. “I got a call from an important person. He told me the MPs have been promised ₹50 crore with ₹15 crore as an advance. MPs are being bought in Maharashtra,” he alleged, as per The Hindustan Times.

The claims have not been independently verified, but they have added to the political drama surrounding the alleged attempts to lure lawmakers away from the Uddhav camp.

ALSO READ: Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz

‘Operation Tiger’ Speculation Continues

Political chatter intensified after only four of the party's nine MPs attended a recent meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai. Reports have since suggested that several MPs are in touch with the Shinde-led faction, though no formal announcement has been made by any of the lawmakers concerned.

Raut challenged those considering a switch to first resign their parliamentary seats.

“If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party’s ticket and because voters elected them,” he said.

Sena (UBT) Seeks Speaker's Intervention

Leaders confirmed that a letter has been sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to act in accordance with constitutional provisions and recognise the Uddhav Thackeray-led group as the authorised Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary unit.

Arvind Sawant noted that none of the MPs had formally informed the party of any decision to quit and that reports of defections were currently based on media speculation and political rumours.