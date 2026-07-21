The Shiv Sena (UBT) challenged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval of the merger of six of its MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Moves SC Against LS Speaker's Nod To Merger Of 6 MPs With Shinde Sena
Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. With the move, the Shinde faction's strength in the Lok Sabha has increased to 13 MPs.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) moved Supreme Court challenging Speaker's merger approval.
- Speaker approved six UBT MPs joining Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.
- UBT argues merger constitutes defection, seeks urgent court hearing.
New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT), mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
Kamat urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on Wednesday.
"We will see," the CJI said.
Kamat told the bench that on July 18, the Speaker gave approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.
"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.
Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.
A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) had argued before the Speaker that their rebel MPs should be disqualified as the defections fall under the anti-defection law.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What action did the Shiv Sena (UBT) take in the Supreme Court?
Who approved the merger of the six MPs?
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on July 18.
How many MPs merged with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena?
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs merged with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. This merger increased Shinde's faction's strength to 13 MPs.