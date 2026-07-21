Shiv Sena (UBT) Moves SC Against LS Speaker's Nod To Merger Of 6 MPs With Shinde Sena

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena (UBT) moved Supreme Court challenging Speaker's merger approval.

Speaker approved six UBT MPs joining Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

UBT argues merger constitutes defection, seeks urgent court hearing.

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT), mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Kamat urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

"We will see," the CJI said.

Kamat told the bench that on July 18, the Speaker gave approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had argued before the Speaker that their rebel MPs should be disqualified as the defections fall under the anti-defection law.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)