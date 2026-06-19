Shiv Sena Turns 60: Split Fears, Rebel MPs And A Battle For Bal Thackeray's Legacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena's 60th day marked intense factional rivalry.

Both factions face survival challenges amid BJP's dominance.

As the Shiv Sena marked its 60th foundation day on Friday, celebrations by the rival factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were overshadowed by fresh signs of unrest within the party and an intensifying battle over the legacy of founder Bal Thackeray.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations come at a politically sensitive moment, with speculation mounting over "Operation Tiger," a purported move by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to attract MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp into the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP.

The buzz gained momentum after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped a parliamentary party meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, triggering speculation about an imminent split in the faction.

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Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Slam Rebel MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a blistering attack on the dissidents, accusing them of betraying the mandate that brought them to power.

"Those who won because of the party and its workers have now chosen to betray them. Maharashtra will not accept this kind of politics," he said while addressing party workers on the foundation day.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also targeted the rebel MPs, alleging internal competition among them over possible ministerial berths if they crossed over to the ruling camp.

"There are disagreements among them over who will become a Union minister. Only one can get the post, and the others are being compensated," Raut alleged, without providing evidence.

The anniversary also witnessed an aggressive contest between the two factions over Bal Thackeray's political inheritance. While the Uddhav camp described itself as the "real Shiv Sena" carrying forward the founder's vision, the Shinde faction projected its leader as the rightful torchbearer of Thackeray's Hindutva legacy.

Posters, banners and political messaging from both camps dominated prominent locations across Mumbai, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, underlining the continuing rivalry that has defined the party since its split in 2022.

After TMC Split, Is Shiv Sena Next?

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction faces a particularly difficult road ahead. Though it remains the largest opposition party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 20 MLAs, its organisational influence has diminished significantly since the split. The undivided Shiv Sena's 25-year dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ended in 2022, and the BJP now controls the country's richest civic body after securing the mayor's post following the 2026 civic polls.

At the same time, the Shinde-led Sena, despite being part of the ruling alliance and enjoying greater legislative strength, faces questions about its long-term relevance amid the BJP's expanding footprint in Maharashtra politics.

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Founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray to champion the cause of the Marathi-speaking population, the Shiv Sena evolved into one of Maharashtra's most influential political forces and a key ally of the BJP for over two decades. However, disputes over power-sharing after the 2019 Assembly elections eventually led to the party's split, culminating in Eknath Shinde's rebellion in 2022.

Three years later, as both camps celebrate six decades of the Shiv Sena's existence, the contest is no longer merely about legacy. It is increasingly about survival, relevance and political space in a Maharashtra where the BJP has emerged as the dominant force.