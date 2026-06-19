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HomeNewsIndiaShiv Sena's Anniversary At 60 Turns Into A Battleground For Legacy: Balasaheb's Party, Two Claimants

Shiv Sena's Anniversary At 60 Turns Into A Battleground For Legacy: Balasaheb's Party, Two Claimants

As Shiv Sena turns 60, Operation Tiger delivers a body blow to Uddhav Thackeray, 6 MPs ditch Sena UBT on the party's own anniversary.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected, joining Shinde faction.
  • This merger boosts Shinde's Lok Sabha strength to thirteen.
  • Uddhav's reduced faction seeks exclusive party recognition.
  • Both factions fiercely claim Balasaheb Thackeray's political legacy.

As the Shiv Sena marks six decades since its founding, Mumbai finds itself at the center of one of Maharashtra's most dramatic political spectacles, not a celebration, but a collision. Two rival factions, both claiming the soul of the same party, are squaring off in a war of optics, loyalty and legacy that could permanently reshape the state's political landscape.

Operation Tiger Draws Blood on Foundation Day

In what amounts to a crippling blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), six of its nine Lok Sabha members have rebelled and defied a crucial party whip, marking the definitive success of the Eknath Shinde faction's meticulously executed plan, code-named "Operation Tiger."

The six MPs, Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), and Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East), are set to formally merge with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on June 19, the party's 60th foundation day. With this, Shinde's faction will command 13 MPs, elevating it to third-largest party within the NDA, as per reports.

Minister Uday Samant had telegraphed the move days earlier with a cryptic social media post, suggesting that many "formidable ones have been subdued".

ALSO READ: Security Upgraded To Y+ Category For Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Amid Defection Speculation

Uddhav Fights To Hold What Remains

The Thackeray faction, now reduced to just three MPs, has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding exclusive recognition as the official party. It is a defensive maneuver by a faction increasingly cornered, fighting not for expansion but for survival. 

Against this backdrop, Thackeray is expected to address his cadre today with a message of emotional defiance.

ALSO READ: TMC Power Struggle Deepens As Ex-Bengal Minister Seeks Freeze On Party Accounts

Two Factions, One Ghost: The Battle for Balasaheb's Mantle

The bitterest dimension of today's showdown is not political arithmetic, it is symbolism. The year 2026 carries double significance for the Thackeray family and the party: it marks both the 100th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray and the 60th foundation year of the Shiv Sena he built from the ground up. 

Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, originally as a political vehicle for the Marathi manoos before steering it into a dominant Hindutva force. Both factions now claim to be the true inheritors of that vision. Shinde's camp emphasises continuity with Balasaheb's ideological DNA, while Thackeray positions himself as the legitimate custodian of his father's legacy, a claim with deeply personal, not merely political, resonance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant political event is unfolding in Maharashtra on the Shiv Sena's founding day?

On its 60th foundation day, the Shiv Sena is experiencing a major political collision between two rival factions. Six Lok Sabha members from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction have rebelled.

Which political factions are involved in the current power struggle within the Shiv Sena?

The conflict is between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Both claim to be the true inheritors of the party's vision.

How many Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members have rebelled, and where are they headed?

Six Lok Sabha members from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have rebelled. They are set to formally merge with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

What was 'Operation Tiger' in the context of the Shiv Sena's political situation?

'Operation Tiger' was the code name for the Eknath Shinde faction's meticulously executed plan. It successfully led to the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uddhav Thackeray Eknath SHinde Operation Tiger Shiv Sena 60th Foundation Day
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