Shiv Ling Vandalised Near Draksharamam Temple In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Apprehended

HomeNewsIndiaShiv Ling Vandalised Near Draksharamam Temple In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Apprehended

A Shiv Ling near the Draksharamam temple in Andhra Pradesh was vandalized. Police apprehended a suspect after investigating based on local information and CCTV footage.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 02:04 PM (IST)

Draksharamam (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 31 (PTI) A Shiv Ling has been allegedly vandalised near the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, and an accused has been apprehended in this connection, a police official said on Wednesday. Police received information about the incident on Tuesday and rushed to the spot, where the Shiv Ling, located near the Koneru (stepped water tank), was found damaged.

"A Shiv Ling was vandalised near the Draksharamam temple's Koneru...upon receiving the information, we have visited the spot," Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer told PTI.

Based on information from local residents and CCTV footage from the area, police initiated an investigation into the incident, he said. Raghuveer said the accused has been apprehended and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and sought details of the incident, sources said.

The Endowments Minister informed the chief minister that special police teams were formed to probe the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that those responsible are punished severely and asked officials to keep him informed about the progress of the investigation. PTI MS GDK ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh
