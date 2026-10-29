Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has triggered a political controversy after suggesting that people should stop attending the last rites of farmers who die by suicide, arguing that this would discourage others from taking their own lives. The Buldhana legislator, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, made the remarks while responding to a question about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar’s recent description of farmers as “useless”. Gaikwad urged distressed farmers to approach elected representatives and the government for assistance instead of ending their lives.

‘Nobody Should Attend Their Last Rites’, Says Gaikwad

Gaikwad argued that the consequences of suicide should be made clear to farmers contemplating the step, including the impact on their families. “I would say that nobody should even attend the last rites of a farmer who dies by suicide. Only then will they understand what happens when an animal eats their body. After that, no farmer will die by suicide,” he said, as per reports.

He also urged farmers to communicate their difficulties to elected representatives and government authorities.

“I have heard his speech. Sometimes, people speak out of anger. Why do you die? Why do you die by suicide? If you have a problem, write to the government, your MLA or MP. Inform them about your difficulties. Everyone will come together to help you,” Gaikwad said.

He further argued that farmers who die by suicide leave their spouses and children to deal with financial and personal hardships.

ALSO READ: Congress Scores First MLC Poll Win, Deals Blow To BJP As Abhijit Wanjarri Retains RSS’ Nagpur Bastion

Opposition To Remarks Amid Farmers’ Distress

The comments come amid continuing concerns over farmer suicides in Maharashtra, where crop losses, debt and financial difficulties have contributed to agrarian distress. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam called for greater sensitivity from elected representatives.

“Public representatives and politicians must be sensitive to farmers. Maharashtra is under drought,” he said.

Ajit Navale of the Kisan Sabha also criticised Gaikwad’s remarks and questioned the decision to nominate him as a candidate.

Farmer leader Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha linked the controversy to other political developments and demanded an apology from Eknath Shinde. “This is a classic example of how people behave when they don’t have any standards. I believe Gaikwad’s controversial statements were made to divert attention from the large-scale cutting of trees in Karjat for Torrent Power. Eknath Shinde must apologise to the people impacted,” he said.

ALSO READ: Israel Election Results: Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot Need Allies As Both Blocs Fall Short Of Majority

Gaikwad’s Previous Controversies

The Buldhana MLA has faced criticism for several previous statements and actions. In 2021, he said the Covid virus should be “shoved down (Devendra) Fadnavis’s throat”. In September 2024, he announced a cash reward for anyone who would “slash the tongue” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also faced criticism after a video circulated in March 2024 showed him thrashing a youth with a police lathi. In July the following year, he punched a canteen employee at the Akashwani MLA hostel over the quality of food served.

Maharashtra Recorded 13,128 Farmer Suicides In 54 Months

Official figures obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and reported by Hindustan Times indicate that 13,128 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra between January 2022 and June 2026, averaging more than 250 deaths a month.

Of these cases, 8,145 were deemed eligible for the state’s ex-gratia compensation of ₹1 lakh for surviving family members. Another 4,042 applications were rejected, while 941 cases remained under scrutiny.

Among eligible families, 7,850 had received the compensation, leaving 295 still awaiting payment, according to the report.