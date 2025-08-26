Shimla Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall, Landslide Threat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaShimla Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall, Landslide Threat

In the wake of heavy rainfall and IMD warnings, all educational institutions in Shimla district will be closed on Tuesday, as ordered by Deputy Commissioner Kashyap under the Disaster Management Act.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
All government and private educational institutions in Shimla district will remain closed on Tuesday following continuous heavy rainfall and fresh warnings of further downpours. The order covers schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, anganwadis and nursing institutes, officials said.

The decision was announced by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. Citing the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he directed heads of institutions to ensure strict compliance, stressing that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority.


Heavy Rainfall, Landslides, Traffic Disruption Reported In Shimla

Shimla has been witnessing persistent rainfall since Monday morning, leading to landslides, falling trees and disruption of traffic on several roads. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the district is likely to experience heavy showers for the next 24 hours with the monsoon expected to remain vigorous across Himachal Pradesh through August 31.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at few places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the state during 25th to 31st August, 2025 with peak intensity on 25th and 26th August, 2025," the IMD said in its forecast.

The weather office has issued different levels of alerts across districts. A red alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chamba and Kangra. An orange alert has been issued for Mandi and Kullu, while a yellow alert is in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Over the past 24 hours, many parts of the state received moderate to heavy rain, with very heavy rainfall recorded in some areas. Minimum temperatures remained largely normal, though some stations reported a drop of 2–4°C.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shimla HIMACHAL PRADESH
