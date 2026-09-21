Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Leave BJP? Former Spokesperson Reveals ‘Real Story’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla left party's system, not ideology.

He maintained emotional bond, rejecting suggestions of resentment.

Without family backing, Poonawalla planned private sector return.

Poonawalla expressed gratitude for BJP opportunities, not anger.

Former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has spoken about the reasons behind his decision to leave the party, saying he has not abandoned its ideology.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Poonawalla said he had only left the party’s “system” and continued to maintain an emotional bond with the BJP. He also rejected the suggestion that his resignation was a threat or expression of resentment towards the party.

“I am not threatening the BJP because I have an emotional relationship with the BJP. The BJP is like my mother. The BJP is like my family, and there are no threats in a family,” Poonawalla said.

‘I Left The System, Not The Ideology’

Poonawalla said the BJP was an organisation where workers’ views were heard and stressed that his decision should not be seen as a break with its ideology.

“I did not leave the ideology. I only left a system,” he said, explaining his decision in the interview.

Poonawalla had resigned from the BJP in August after initially offering to step down in July. The party had earlier asked him to reconsider his decision, but he eventually submitted his resignation again, seeking to be relieved of his responsibilities as national spokesperson and active primary member.

Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Leave BJP?

Explaining what he called the “real story” behind his exit, Poonawalla recalled his fallout with the Congress and his subsequent association with the BJP. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned his name from the stage after his break with the Congress during the Gujarat election period.

Poonawalla said that when he got an opportunity to work with the BJP, he considered his personal circumstances carefully. He said he did not come from a political family and did not have access to what he described as “corruption money”. He therefore questioned how he would sustain himself if he continued working full-time in politics.

“I am neither anyone’s son nor do I take corruption money. If I do this 24 hours a day, how will I survive?” he said.

Poonawalla added that he had accumulated enough savings to sustain himself for three to four years, partly because he had relatively few personal expenses.

‘My Original Plan Was To Return To Private Sector’

Poonawalla said his original plan was to remain active in the BJP until the 2024 Lok Sabha election, after which he intended to return to the private sector.

“My plan was until the 2024 elections. Modi ji became Prime Minister for the third time, we had done what we had to do, and then I would return to the private sector,” he said.

He added that he had spoken about this plan on podcasts and social media posts even before his resignation.

Poonawalla also highlighted the opportunity he received within the BJP, saying the party had historically not appointed someone as a national spokesperson on their first day. “I am the only one who became a spokesperson on the first day,” he said.

“Why would I be angry with the BJP? What is there to be angry about? What has the BJP not given me?” Poonawalla said.