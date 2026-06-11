‘Friend And Guide’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Praise For PM Modi Sparks Buzz Amid TMC Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shatrughan Sinha greeted PM Modi, sparking political speculation amid TMC.

He reaffirmed strong loyalty to Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress.

Sinha credited Banerjee's past support, dismissing rebel group association.

He praised Banerjee's resilience and leadership, calling her

Amid ongoing turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Shatrughan Sinha has attracted political attention after extending greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 12 years of his government and describing him as a "friend and guide." The remarks come at a sensitive moment for the TMC, which is grappling with a major internal split following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Modi Praise Draws Political Attention

Sinha's message congratulating Modi on completing 12 years in office has become a talking point because of the ongoing turmoil within the TMC. Referring to the prime minister as a "friend and guide," the Asansol MP struck a conciliatory tone despite belonging to an opposition party.

The remarks have prompted discussions about his political positioning at a time when several TMC leaders have either rebelled or distanced themselves from the party leadership.

However, Sinha made it clear that his appreciation for Modi should not be interpreted as a sign of political realignment.

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Reaffirms Loyalty To Mamata Banerjee

Seeking to dispel rumours of a possible shift, Sinha reiterated that he remains firmly with Mamata Banerjee.

“I have no idea of changing my sides and will continue to stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician recalled that his journey in West Bengal politics began after Banerjee encouraged him to contest from Asansol.

“In my very first election there, I secured a record-margin victory in what was the country’s first by-election at the time,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: On the split in the TMC, party MP Shatrughan Sinha said, “First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Asansol and West Bengal for giving me immense love, respect and support, and for ensuring my victory time and again. I first came to… pic.twitter.com/3322zUmBLB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

He added that he went on to secure another victory from the constituency and credited both Banerjee and the people of West Bengal for their support.

Sinha also reflected on his defeat in Patna during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said Banerjee stood by him during a difficult phase.

“She believed I should continue in public life without any gap in my parliamentary journey, and it was on her direction that I contested from Asansol. By God’s grace, and with the support of Mamata ji and the people of Asansol, I achieved victory,” he said.

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‘I Cannot Abandon Her’

Addressing speculation about his association with the rebel camp, Sinha firmly rejected the reports. “Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature I have always been outspoken. I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her,” he said.

The MP stressed that he had been elected twice under the Trinamool Congress symbol, popularly known as the ‘Jora Phool,’ and therefore had a responsibility to remain loyal to the party.

“Therefore, it is my duty and responsibility to stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Sinha Calls Mamata A ‘Street Fighter’

Sinha also praised Banerjee's political resilience and mass appeal, describing her as “a street fighter and a leader who remains connected with the people.”

He noted that despite recent setbacks, she continues to command significant public support in West Bengal.

“I stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress. I am with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress, and I will continue to remain with them. As of now, I have no intention of changing sides or moving in any other direction,” he declared.