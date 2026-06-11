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HomeNewsIndia‘Friend And Guide’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Praise For PM Modi Sparks Buzz Amid TMC Crisis

‘Friend And Guide’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Praise For PM Modi Sparks Buzz Amid TMC Crisis

Shatrughan Sinha hails PM Modi while reaffirming loyalty to Mamata Banerjee amid the TMC's internal turmoil.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shatrughan Sinha greeted PM Modi, sparking political speculation amid TMC.
  • He reaffirmed strong loyalty to Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress.
  • Sinha credited Banerjee's past support, dismissing rebel group association.
  • He praised Banerjee's resilience and leadership, calling her

Amid ongoing turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Shatrughan Sinha has attracted political attention after extending greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 12 years of his government and describing him as a "friend and guide." The remarks come at a sensitive moment for the TMC, which is grappling with a major internal split following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. 

Modi Praise Draws Political Attention

Sinha's message congratulating Modi on completing 12 years in office has become a talking point because of the ongoing turmoil within the TMC. Referring to the prime minister as a "friend and guide," the Asansol MP struck a conciliatory tone despite belonging to an opposition party.

The remarks have prompted discussions about his political positioning at a time when several TMC leaders have either rebelled or distanced themselves from the party leadership.

However, Sinha made it clear that his appreciation for Modi should not be interpreted as a sign of political realignment.

ALSO READ: 'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground

Reaffirms Loyalty To Mamata Banerjee

Seeking to dispel rumours of a possible shift, Sinha reiterated that he remains firmly with Mamata Banerjee.

“I have no idea of changing my sides and will continue to stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician recalled that his journey in West Bengal politics began after Banerjee encouraged him to contest from Asansol.

“In my very first election there, I secured a record-margin victory in what was the country’s first by-election at the time,” he said.

He added that he went on to secure another victory from the constituency and credited both Banerjee and the people of West Bengal for their support.

Sinha also reflected on his defeat in Patna during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said Banerjee stood by him during a difficult phase.

“She believed I should continue in public life without any gap in my parliamentary journey, and it was on her direction that I contested from Asansol. By God’s grace, and with the support of Mamata ji and the people of Asansol, I achieved victory,” he said.

ALSO READ: Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

‘I Cannot Abandon Her’

Addressing speculation about his association with the rebel camp, Sinha firmly rejected the reports. “Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature I have always been outspoken. I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her,” he said.

The MP stressed that he had been elected twice under the Trinamool Congress symbol, popularly known as the ‘Jora Phool,’ and therefore had a responsibility to remain loyal to the party.

“Therefore, it is my duty and responsibility to stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Sinha Calls Mamata A ‘Street Fighter’

Sinha also praised Banerjee's political resilience and mass appeal, describing her as “a street fighter and a leader who remains connected with the people.”

He noted that despite recent setbacks, she continues to command significant public support in West Bengal.

“I stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress. I am with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress, and I will continue to remain with them. As of now, I have no intention of changing sides or moving in any other direction,” he declared.

Before You Go

UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shatrughan Sinha's greeting to PM Modi attract political attention?

His greeting to PM Modi drew attention due to ongoing turbulence and an internal split within the TMC after its 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections defeat. Sinha called Modi a 'friend and guide.'

Has Shatrughan Sinha indicated a political realignment after praising PM Modi?

No, Sinha firmly dispelled such rumours. He reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, stating he has no intention of changing sides.

What reasons did Shatrughan Sinha give for remaining loyal to Mamata Banerjee?

Banerjee encouraged him to contest from Asansol and stood by him during his difficult phase after his 2019 defeat. He also feels a duty as he won twice on the TMC symbol.

How does Shatrughan Sinha describe Mamata Banerjee?

Sinha describes Mamata Banerjee as a 'street fighter' and a leader who remains connected with the people. He praised her political resilience and public support.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Politics Trinamool Congress Shatrughan Sinha Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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