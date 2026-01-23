Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaShashi Tharoor To Skip Key Congress Meet For Kerala Polls After 'Insult' At Rahul Gandhi's Event

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is likely to skip an upcoming meeting convened by the Congress high command to review and discuss the party's preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections, a move that has brought internal differences within the party into sharp focus ahead of the crucial polls.

The decision follows Tharoor's reported displeasure over "insult" at a Mahapanchayat event in Kochi, where party MP Rahul Gandhi was also present, India Today reported citing sources.

Tharoor is said to have felt sidelined during the programme, leading to his decision to stay away from the high-level discussions.

The report stated that Tharoor is currently unhappy with both the state and central leadership of the Congress, a sentiment that has influenced his choice not to attend the meeting.

Alleged Breach Of Protocol

Issues reportedly arose during the Kochi event over seating arrangements and the sequence of speakers. Tharoor was initially informed that only Rahul Gandhi would address the gathering after him. However, several other party leaders eventually spoke as well, deviating from the stated plan.

The change in schedule was viewed as a public slight, particularly given Tharoor’s seniority and standing within the party. The confusion surrounding the speaking order and arrangements is said to have deepened his dissatisfaction.

Adding to the unease, Rahul Gandhi did not mention Tharoor by name during his address at the Mahapanchayat. Observers noted that the omission stood out considering Tharoor’s prominence in the Congress and his political stature in Kerala.

The report further said the absence of any acknowledgement contributed to Tharoor’s sense of being disregarded, reinforcing his belief that his contributions were not being adequately recognised within the party.

Internal Churn Ahead Of Polls

Tharoor has reportedly conveyed his disappointment to close associates, describing the episode as reflective of a broader pattern of neglect. The incident has also triggered discussions among party workers about internal discipline and respect for senior leaders.

While Tharoor will not attend the Congress high command’s meeting on the Kerala elections, he is scheduled to participate in the Kerala Literature Festival later on Thursday.

The Congress has so far not issued any official statement addressing Tharoor’s reported discomfort or his decision to skip the election-related meeting.

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
