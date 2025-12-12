Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaShashi Tharoor Skips Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress MPs Meet Third Time In A Row

Shashi Tharoor Skips Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress MPs Meet Third Time In A Row

In a post on X, Tharoor mentioned that he is away to attend the wedding of his long-time aide, John Koshy, in Kolkata, and the birthday of his sister, Smita Tharoor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, was notably missing from the Congress Lok Sabha MPs’ meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi, for the third time in a row.

According to ANI, he had informed the leadership in advance about his unavailability. Chandigarh MP Manish Tiwari was also absent from the discussion.

A look at Tharoor’s X timeline shows that he was in Kolkata on Thursday night, attending an event hosted by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation. 

"I’m in Kolkata today for the wedding of my long-term aide John Koshy, and the birthday of my sister," his X post read.

The development comes just days after he clarified on December 1 that he had not deliberately skipped the Congress strategic group meeting held a day earlier. At the time, Tharoor explained that he was mid-flight while returning from Kerala when the meeting took place.

Responding to questions over his absence, the Lok Sabha MP said, "I did not skip it; I was on a plane, coming from Kerala."

Tharoor’s non-attendance at the earlier meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi to plan the party’s strategy for the Winter Session, had sparked conversations within political circles. The interest was further amplified because he had also missed a Congress meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, which he had attributed to illness.

According to Tharoor’s office, the MP had been travelling with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight from Kerala, making it impossible for him to reach Delhi on time. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also skipped the meeting due to his commitments related to local body election campaigning in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Tharoor recently faced criticism from some colleagues after he became the only Congress leader invited to the state banquet hosted by the President in honour of visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera appeared to take a pointed swipe at him, remarking, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn't be part of it."

Tharoor’s repeated absences from key internal discussions have increasingly become a talking point within the party, prompting speculation and debate among Congress leaders.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Shashi Tharoor CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget