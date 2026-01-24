Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Never Violated Congress Stand In Parliament, Says Tharoor; Only Op Sindoor Disagreement

Shashi Tharoor clarified he hasn't violated Congress's parliamentary stance, citing his sole public disagreement over Operation Sindoor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he has never violated the party’s stated positions in Parliament, asserting that his only public disagreement in principle was over Operation Sindoor.

Answering questions during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival here, Tharoor said he had taken a strong stand on that issue and remained "unapologetic".

His statement comes amidst recent reports stating "Tharoor’s differences with the party leadership", with a speculation that he is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders to sideline him.

Explaining his position, Tharoor said that, as an observer and writer, he had written a newspaper column after the Pahalgam incident, stating that it should not go unpunished and that there should be a kinetic response.

He said that while India is focused on development, it should not be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Pakistan, and that any action should be limited to targeting terrorist camps.

Tharoor said that to his surprise, the Indian government did exactly what he had recommended.

Tharoor said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who posed the famous question: "Who lives if India dies?" "When India is at stake, when India’s security and its place in the world are involved, India comes first," he said.

He added that political parties may have differences as part of the process of building a better India, but when national interests are involved, India must prevail. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
