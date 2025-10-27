Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently found himself captivated by Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about Netflix debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Taking a break from work while recovering from a cold, Tharoor shared his glowing review of the series on X, and his reaction has since become a topic of buzz across social media.

Tharoor’s Weekend Watch Turns Into High Praise

I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

Following a recommendation from his sister Smita Tharoor, the Congress leader decided to watch Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, describing it as “absolute #OTT GOLD!” Tharoor revealed that he spent his recuperating weekend indulging in the series and was left deeply impressed by its writing, direction, and creative audacity.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!” he wrote.

Sharing his thoughts further, Tharoor remarked that the series “takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked.” He praised the show’s clever writing and unflinching satire, calling it “a genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour.” He lauded how it “sends up every cinematic cliché with razor-like wit” and brings viewers behind the scenes of Bollywood through “a series of insider jokes.”

A Heartfelt Message For Aryan And Shah Rukh Khan

Tharoor went on to call Aryan Khan’s debut “a masterpiece,” hailing it as the arrival of a “true storytelling powerhouse.” His post concluded with a personal message for Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan: “Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!”

The Netflix series, directed by Aryan and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, features a stellar ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, among others. Blending satire and glamour, the show explores the chaotic, humorous, and often absurd side of the film industry, while cleverly referencing real-life Bollywood quirks and controversies.

Since its release, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has drawn widespread attention for its witty narrative and sharp direction, earning over nine million views on Netflix.