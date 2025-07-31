Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement of US President Donald Trump’s disparaging remark about the Indian economy has triggered sharp reactions, not just from political rivals but also from within his own party and allies. Earlier, Trump said he did not care about India’s economic ties with Russia, stating that both nations could “take their dead economies down together.”

His comment came hours after he announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. Speaking on the matter at Parliament, Gandhi supported Trump’s statement and said, “He is right, everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On the US President Trump's dead economy remark, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Yes, he is right, Everybody knows this except the Prime Minsiter and the Finance Minsiter. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that… pic.twitter.com/n7UWXrgggW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Gandhi blamed the Modi government’s economic policies for the situation, citing demonetisation, a flawed GST regime, and what he called the failure of the “Assemble in India” initiative. He said MSMEs had been “wiped out” and farmers “crushed.”

Tharoor Opines On 'Unreasonable US Demands', Shukla Take Contrasting View

However, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Rajiv Shukla distanced themselves from Gandhi’s endorsement of Trump’s remarks. Tharoor emphasised that India must resist unreasonable demands from the US and pointed to the country’s economic resilience. “It is a challenging negotiation. We are negotiating with many countries. The US is not the only negotiation. We have ongoing negotiations with the EU, we already concluded a deal with the UK, and we are talking with other countries also. If we can't compete in America, we may have to diversify our markets outside of America. We are not out of options,” he told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi | On trade negotiations between the US and India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It is a challenging negotiation. We are negotiating with many countries. The US is not the only negotiation. We have ongoing negotiations with the EU, we already concluded a deal… pic.twitter.com/tl85WKiMjW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

“If America is completely unreasonable with its demands, we have to move elsewhere. That is the strength of India; we are not a totally export-dependent economy like China. We have a good and strong domestic market. We must give strong support to our negotiators to find the best deal possible. If a good deal is not possible, we may have to walk away,” he added.

Shukla also dismissed Trump’s assessment of India’s economy. In a statement to ANI, he said, “Trump saying that the economies of India and Russia are dead, is wrong. The Indian economy is not dead. Economic reforms were made when PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were there. Atal Bihari Vajpayee took those reforms forward. Manmohan Singh strengthened it in the 10 years. The current government has also worked on it. Our economic condition is not at all weak. If someone claims they can finish us economically, it’s likely due to a misunderstanding. Trump is living in a delusion.”

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "... Trump saying that the economies of India and Russia are dead, is wrong. The Indian economy is not dead. Economic reforms were made when PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were there. Atal Bihari Vajpayee took those reforms… pic.twitter.com/UZ0lLvRzZY — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

“Imposing tariffs is wrong. Every nation has the right to trade with the nation it wants. Restricting them, speaking against the BRICS, speaking against trade and import from Russia, this is not right,” he added.

Speaking to NDTV on the US-Pakistan oil deal, Shukla stated, “Their oil deal with Pakistan doesn’t concern us. No country can dictate who we can or cannot do business with.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Suggests Trump Is Speaking From 'Arrogance Or Ignorance'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, a vocal Opposition figure, rejected Trump’s remarks, calling them arrogant and uninformed. She posted on X, “Not that one needs to say it there’s enough legitimate data available to know that Indian economy is in the top 5 of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Not that one needs to say it there’s enough legitimate data available to know that Indian economy is in the top 5 of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance. Thank you for your attention… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2025

In a separate post, she acknowledged India’s economic challenges but said they did not warrant being labelled a “dead economy.” “India has economic challenges, yes. India has to work on its per capita income, yes. India has to address its wealth inequalities, yes. India has to address farmers and businesses concerns, yes. India has to address the unemployment challenge, yes. But economic challenges do not equate to a dead economy. Clearly a ‘trump’ed up statement to close a deal,” she posted.

India has economic challenges, yes.

India has to work on its per capita income, yes.

India has to address its wealth inequalities, yes.

India has to address farmers and businesses concerns, yes.

India has to address the unemployment challenge, yes.

But economic challenges do… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2025

BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Eknath Shinde Accuses Him Of 'Pakistan Prem'

The BJP was quick to criticise Gandhi’s endorsement of Trump’s remarks. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, termed it a “shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people.” He wrote, “But let’s be honest - the only thing truly ‘dead’ here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy. Even amidst global slowdown, India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with the IMF and World Bank revising growth projections upwards. This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India.”

Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing “dead economy” jibe — a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people.



But let’s be honest — the only thing truly “dead” here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy.



Even amidst… https://t.co/mY3IgBiOWE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 31, 2025

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde slammed the former Congress president, "So, is he happy about our country's defamation?...What kind of patriotism is this? Even during Operation Sindoor, Congress raised questions about jawans...This is not patriotism. This is 'Pakistan prem."

#WATCH | On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "So, is he happy about our country's defamation?...What kind of patriotism is this? Even during Operation Sindoor, Congress raised questions about jawans...This is not patriotism. This is 'Pakistan… https://t.co/VB31zgpOn9 pic.twitter.com/ETNaUWZ5cM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai also drew a contrast between Gandhi and Tharoor, stating, “I came across remarks by two Congress leaders on the same topic today. One spoke for India’s Interest, and the other spoke in a tone that would please his offshore masters.”

I came across remarks by two Congress leaders on the same topic today. One spoke for India's Interest, and the other spoke in a tone that would please his offshore masters.



When the world acknowledges India as the only bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon, here is the… pic.twitter.com/qejp39fAFF — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 31, 2025

He added, “When the world acknowledges India as the only bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon, here is the Leader of the Opposition who feels otherwise. LoP Thiru Rahul Gandhi avl continues to wear ignorance like a badge of honour. He is blind to India’s rise, yet ever eager to echo foreign voices that undermine it.”