Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress criticized mass detentions amid Delhi protests against CEC.

Kharge accused government of curbing democratic freedoms, detaining people.

Other leaders questioned restrictions; INDIA bloc plans major protest.

The Congress party on Saturday criticised the Centre over mass detentions amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of curbing democratic freedoms, alleging that people questioning the ruling regime, including students, lawyers, journalists and social activists, were being detained.

“Modi Govt has turned the ‘Mother of Democracy’ into a ‘Muzzled Democracy’!” Kharge said in a post on X.

“Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, YouTubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained,” he added.

Kharge alleged that the BJP and the RSS were displaying “cowardice” through detentions, arrests and the use of force. He asserted that such measures would not deter people from raising their voices.

“The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail,” he said, adding that the party would continue to defend democracy, the Constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens.

Shashi Tharoor Questions Restrictions On Protesters

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the restrictions imposed in Delhi, arguing that they had curtailed citizens’ freedom of movement and their right to protest.

“Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds,” Tharoor said on X.

Questioning the security arrangements, he asked why similar urgency was not visible when women needed protection in the national capital.

Tharoor also questioned whether authorities would impose similar restrictions if protesters returned on Monday, adding that the detained protesters would have to be released.

“Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ,” he said, taking a swipe at the government's handling of the protests.

Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Discrediting Opposition

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to discredit the Opposition for raising questions about the electoral process.

“Rattled by questions, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin is now having to act as the Election Commission's lawyer,” Gehlot said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the BJP and the RSS did not believe in democracy and were portraying Opposition protests as attempts to destabilise the country.

“The BJP itself took to the streets when it was in the opposition. Which foreign forces were involved then, and which are involved now?” he asked.

Himachal CM Backs Right To Protest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also defended the protesters' right to demonstrate, saying the youth should have been allowed to hold their protest at Ramlila Maidan.

“The right to protest is a primary tool in a democracy. The youths should have been granted permission to protest at Ramlila Maidan. There is no point in trying to suppress their voices, as it can never be silenced,” Sukhu said.

He added that shutting down internet services or detaining people during protests was not appropriate in a democratic system.

INDIA Bloc To Hold Major Protest On Monday

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the INDIA bloc would hold a major protest in Delhi on Monday, October 12, as part of its ongoing campaign to safeguard people's voting rights.

“The Congress and the INDIA bloc will continue their agitation until the electoral process and system are made free and fair,” Venugopal told reporters in his Lok Sabha constituency of Alappuzha.

Delhi On High Alert Amid CJP Protest

The Opposition's criticism came amid heightened security in Delhi on Saturday, as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups sought to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police detained CJP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several protesters as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar, where permission for the demonstration had been denied. Opposition leaders, including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were also reported to have been detained.

Police deployed thousands of personnel, erected barricades, restricted traffic and shut several metro stations to prevent protesters from reaching central Delhi.