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HomeNewsIndia‘Political Demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor Warns Against Linking Delimitation To Women’s Reservation

‘Political Demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor Warns Against Linking Delimitation To Women’s Reservation

Shashi Tharoor warns linking women’s quota to delimitation could be “political demonetisation,” risking delay and demographic imbalance.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shashi Tharoor warned against linking women's reservation to delimitation.
  • He argued delimitation could delay the bill, holding women's aspirations hostage.
  • Tharoor criticized the rush, comparing it to demonetization's negative impact.
  • He cautioned against demographic majority tyranny in future representation.

Shashi Tharoor On Delimitation: A sharp warning from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor added fresh intensity to the debate over the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, as he cautioned the government against tying its implementation to the contentious process of delimitation. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor argued that combining women’s reservation with seat redistribution could have far-reaching political consequences, potentially reshaping representation in ways that undermine governance and federal balance.

Shashi Tharoor said, "You have proposed delimitation with such haste, the same haste that you showed on demonetisation. Unfortunately, we all know what damage that did to the country. Delimitation, sir, will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don't do it..."

‘Aspirations Held Hostage’

Tharoor strongly criticised the decision to link women’s reservation to delimitation, describing it as a move that could delay or derail a long-awaited reform.

Shashi Tharoor said, "... Linking women's reservation to delimitation effectively holds the aspirations of Indian women hostage to one of the most contentious political exercises in our history... In future delimitations, states that have failed to curb population growth would be rewarded with greater political weight."

Tharoor said that linking women’s reservation to delimitation sent the wrong message, implying that good governance could lead to political irrelevance. He criticised the government for rushing the proposal with the same haste shown during demonetisation, which he argued had harmed the country. Tharoor warned that delimitation could become a form of “political demonetisation” and urged the government not to proceed with it.

He suggested that such a framework risks sending the wrong message by potentially rewarding states with higher population growth while penalising those that have effectively managed demographic trends.

‘Gift Of Justice Wrapped In Barbed Wire’

Taking aim at the government’s positioning of the bill, Tharoor questioned the rationale behind linking a social reform to a complex administrative exercise.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "... The Prime Minister says the Government has bought Nari Shakti a gift of justice. But he has wrapped it in barbed wire, tethering the implementation of women's reservation to the expansion of Parliament, to numbers from the 2011 Census and an exercise of delimitation."

"Why must we entangle a moral imperative with a demographic minefield? Women's reservation is ready for harvest... To link it to delimitation is to hold the aspirations of Indian women hostage to one of the most contentious and complex administrative exercises in our nation's history," he said.

His remarks underscored concerns that the linkage could complicate and delay the rollout of the reservation policy.

Warning Of ‘Demographic Majority’ Politics

Tharoor also flagged the risk of disproportionate political influence emerging from population-based seat allocation, warning of a structural imbalance in representation.

Shashi Tharoor said, "We risk creating tyranny of demographic majority where handful of large poor state could determine fate of entire country."

The comments reflect broader opposition concerns that delimitation—if based heavily on population—could shift political power towards a few high-growth states.

Debate Deepens Over Delimitation Link

The Women’s Reservation Bill, formally known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, has seen wide political support in principle. However, its implementation framework—particularly its linkage to delimitation and updated census data—has emerged as a major point of contention.

With the government yet to clarify timelines and modalities, the debate is expected to intensify further, as opposition leaders push for immediate implementation without preconditions.

ALSO READ: IT Raids Trinamool Candidate Debashis Kumar Ahead Of Bengal Election, Tension Grips Rashbehari

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the risk of 'demographic majority' politics that Tharoor warns about?

He fears that population-based seat allocation could give disproportionate power to a few large, high-growth states, potentially leading to a 'tyranny of the demographic majority'.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shashi Tharoor Women Reservation Bill Delimitation Bill
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