Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaShashi Tharoor’s Witty ‘British Museum’ Quip After Mumbai Biker’s Ride Stolen In UK

Shashi Tharoor’s Witty ‘British Museum’ Quip After Mumbai Biker’s Ride Stolen In UK

Shashi Tharoor sarcastically linked the theft of an Indian traveler's motorbike in Nottingham to the British Museum's colonial-era acquisitions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor delivered one of his characteristic digs at the United Kingdom after a bizarre incident involving an Indian traveller in England. When asked on social media to react to the theft of a Mumbai influencer’s motorbike in Nottingham, the Congress MP responded on X: “They’re learning from the British Museum!”

The remark was a clear reference to the British Museum’s vast collection of Indian artefacts, many taken during the colonial era. Tharoor, a former diplomat celebrated for his eloquent critiques of British colonialism, has a history of memorable one-liners. His 2015 Oxford Union speech on colonial reparations, which went viral, included the sharp observation: “No wonder the sun never set on the British Empire, because even God couldn’t trust the English in the dark.”

Mumbai traveller’s journey cut short

The incident that prompted Tharoor’s comment involved 33-year-old Mumbai resident Yogesh Alekari. The biker had embarked on a solo world tour in May on his KTM motorcycle, covering 24,000 kilometres across 17 countries before reaching the UK. His plan was to head next towards Africa.

However, on 28 August, his expedition came to an abrupt halt in Nottingham, where his bike was stolen. Along with the motorcycle, Alekari also lost his passport, money, and several documents that were kept on the two-wheeler.

“It was my home, my dream”: Yogesh Alekari

Speaking to the BBC, Alekari recalled how the theft unfolded. “I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford. I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park. I locked the bike up, and it was a busy area with children playing, so I thought it seemed like a safe place. I crossed the road and went to have breakfast, but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone,” he said.

With more than 1.8 lakh followers on Instagram and over 16,000 on Facebook, Alekari appealed to his community of supporters to help trace his stolen possessions. “I was totally shocked. I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened. They stole my motorcycle, but this wasn’t only a motorbike – it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller,” he said.

Local authorities in Nottingham confirmed that the stolen vehicle has not yet been located.

Also read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
United Kingdom Shashi Tharoor UK British Museum MUMBAI Nottingham
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Full Weight Behind India-EU FTA’: PM Modi, European Union Leaders Push For Swift Trade Pact, Discuss Ukraine War
‘Full Weight Behind India-EU FTA’: PM Modi, European Union Leaders Push For Swift Trade Pact
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Election 2025
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget