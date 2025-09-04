Shashi Tharoor’s Witty ‘British Museum’ Quip After Mumbai Biker’s Ride Stolen In UK

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor delivered one of his characteristic digs at the United Kingdom after a bizarre incident involving an Indian traveller in England. When asked on social media to react to the theft of a Mumbai influencer’s motorbike in Nottingham, the Congress MP responded on X: “They’re learning from the British Museum!”

They’re learning from the British Museum! https://t.co/6uAIFgww4r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 4, 2025

The remark was a clear reference to the British Museum’s vast collection of Indian artefacts, many taken during the colonial era. Tharoor, a former diplomat celebrated for his eloquent critiques of British colonialism, has a history of memorable one-liners. His 2015 Oxford Union speech on colonial reparations, which went viral, included the sharp observation: “No wonder the sun never set on the British Empire, because even God couldn’t trust the English in the dark.”

Mumbai traveller’s journey cut short

The incident that prompted Tharoor’s comment involved 33-year-old Mumbai resident Yogesh Alekari. The biker had embarked on a solo world tour in May on his KTM motorcycle, covering 24,000 kilometres across 17 countries before reaching the UK. His plan was to head next towards Africa.

However, on 28 August, his expedition came to an abrupt halt in Nottingham, where his bike was stolen. Along with the motorcycle, Alekari also lost his passport, money, and several documents that were kept on the two-wheeler.

“It was my home, my dream”: Yogesh Alekari

Speaking to the BBC, Alekari recalled how the theft unfolded. “I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford. I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park. I locked the bike up, and it was a busy area with children playing, so I thought it seemed like a safe place. I crossed the road and went to have breakfast, but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone,” he said.

With more than 1.8 lakh followers on Instagram and over 16,000 on Facebook, Alekari appealed to his community of supporters to help trace his stolen possessions. “I was totally shocked. I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened. They stole my motorcycle, but this wasn’t only a motorbike – it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller,” he said.

Local authorities in Nottingham confirmed that the stolen vehicle has not yet been located.