Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed PM Modi's G7 message.

PM Modi stressed protecting civilian seafarers, not treating them combatants.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday has once again taken the side of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he backed his G7 message on the safety of Indian sailors amid the war in the Middle East. Tharoor said that the recent interactions between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump appear to have helped restore warmth in India-US relations, describing the atmosphere surrounding their meeting as "cordial and warm."

Tharoor's endorsement came amid attacks from his party on the Prime Minister that accused him of being "silent" on the issue during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Addressing concerns over attacks affecting merchant shipping during regional conflicts, Tharoor strongly endorsed Modi's position on the protection of civilian seafarers. He noted that Indian sailors serve on vessels registered under multiple national flags and should not be treated as combatants merely because they are operating in conflict zones.

VIDEO | Delhi: On PM Modi's meeting with President Trump, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "It seems to have gone a long way towards warming up relations once again between the two countries because the feedback I've been getting from various sources on both sides is that the… pic.twitter.com/aHNeIQGW05 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

"The Prime Minister rather forcefully made his point that as long as they are civilians engaged in commercial shipping, they should not be treated like combatants in a war," Tharoor said.

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Referring to the recent ceasefire understanding between the United States and Iran and the prospect of a broader agreement during a proposed 60-day negotiation period, Tharoor expressed hope that peace would endure in the region.

"As a general principle, what Mr Modi has said is right, seafarers should be exempt from combat attacks," he said, adding that a lasting peace would ensure such concerns remain largely theoretical rather than immediate.

Congress Targets PM Modi

Congress had on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his meeting with US President Donald Trump, alleging that he remained silent on the deaths of three Indian seafarers killed in a US strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. However, during their G7 Summit interaction, Modi raised concerns over the safety of Indian sailors and stressed the importance of protecting seafarers and maritime trade routes. Renewing the attack on Saturday, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Modi failed to effectively press India’s concerns during his meeting with Trump at the G7 Summit. Khera claimed the Prime Minister did not adequately raise issues such as the deaths of Indian sailors, the proposed India-US trade deal, and Trump's repeated assertions regarding mediation and a ceasefire linked to Operation Sindoor. Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister's diplomatic approach, Khera said Modi should take lessons in assertive leadership from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "Narendra Modi does not want to learn from Indira Gandhi ji; at the very least, learn from Giorgia Meloni ji how to respond with eye-to-eye confidence," Khera said.

BJP Says 'Rahul Gandhi Exposed'

The BJP was quick to seize on Tharoor's remarks, arguing that the Congress MP's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy had effectively undercut the opposition's criticism of the government. Also Read: Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Tharoor's comments had "exposed" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shashi Tharoor exposes Rahul Gandhi.



Congress Leader praises PM @narendramodi Ji’s diplomacy.



When it Comes to Protecting India's National Interest PM Modi comes first;



When it comes to speaking against India's National interest Rahul Gandhi leaves everyone behind! pic.twitter.com/zJIr5RiTRh — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) June 20, 2026 "Shashi Tharoor has exposed Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders are openly praising PM Narendra Modi's diplomacy. When it comes to protecting India's national interest, PM Modi comes first. When it comes to speaking against India's national interest, Rahul Gandhi leaves everyone behind," Bhandari wrote in a post on X.