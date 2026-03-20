Shashi Tharoor has endorsed India's measured response, characterizing it as prudent diplomacy. He believes restraint shows strength and protects national interests.
Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s ‘Restraint’ On West Asia Conflict, Sparks BJP-Congress Row
Shashi Tharoor’s support for India’s West Asia stance sparks BJP attack on Congress, highlighting internal contrasts over foreign policy approach.
Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader, has come into the spotlight after endorsing India’s measured response to the escalating tensions in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran. His remarks have triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP seizing the moment to criticise the Congress and draw contrasts within the opposition ranks. Speaking on the situation, Tharoor characterised India’s stance as an example of prudent diplomacy. He stressed that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, but rather seen as a calculated and mature approach to international crises.
Tharoor Backs India’s Measured Approach
“Restraint is not surrender. Restraint is strength... it shows that we know what our interests are and we will act first of all to protect our interests,” Shashi Tharoor said in an interview with news agency ANI.
He further emphasised the role countries like India can play in easing global tensions. "What many countries like us ought to be doing... is to actually take an initiative to call for peace, to give both sides a ladder to climb down," he said.
While largely supportive of the government’s position, Tharoor did point out what he saw as a diplomatic gap. He suggested that India could have expressed condolences sooner following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, without compromising its strategic stance.
"There is a difference between condemnation and condolence... condolence is an expression of sympathy," he said.
BJP Targets Congress Over Tharoor's Remarks
The BJP was quick to respond, highlighting Tharoor’s comments as validation of the government’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan described the remarks as a notable departure from the Congress leadership’s usual criticism.
It is “indeed a welcome change compared to Rahul Gandhi's mindless criticism of the government. For PM, the welfare of Bharat and its people has always been paramount,” he told ANI.
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia praised Tharoor while criticising Rahul Gandhi.
“Notably, senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have articulated a more nuanced and responsible view on the issue, underlining the importance of strategic autonomy and diplomatic balance,” he said.
Congress Leaders Push Back Against Tharoor’s Position
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly opposed Shashi Tharoor’s endorsement of the government’s approach, taking aim at what she termed India’s lack of response to the crisis.
She said, “It is shameful. It raises questions about our morality. It is not India's history to remain silent on a targeted assassination in a sovereign nation. India distanced itself from Iran and sat in the lap of Israel.”
Adding to the internal divergence, fellow Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also reacted to Tharoor’s remarks. In a conversation with ANI, he noted that the senior MP “thinks differently.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Shashi Tharoor's stance on India's response to the West Asia tensions?
How does Shashi Tharoor define 'restraint' in international relations?
Tharoor states that restraint is not surrender but strength, demonstrating an understanding of national interests and a commitment to protecting them.
What diplomatic gap did Tharoor identify in India's response?
He suggested India could have expressed condolences sooner for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, without compromising its strategic stance.
How has the BJP reacted to Shashi Tharoor's remarks?
The BJP has used Tharoor's comments to criticize the Congress and contrast it with the government's foreign policy under PM Modi, calling it a welcome change.
What is the Congress's internal reaction to Tharoor's endorsement of the government's approach?
Some Congress leaders, like Supriya Shrinate, strongly oppose Tharoor's view, calling India's silence on the crisis shameful and a departure from its history.