Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSharmila Accuses Andhra Govt Of ‘Five Frauds’, Says Farmers Pushed Into Crisis

Sharmila Accuses Andhra Govt Of ‘Five Frauds’, Says Farmers Pushed Into Crisis

APCC chief YS Sharmila accuses the Andhra govt of committing “five frauds” against farmers, alleging neglect, missing MSP and failed relief over 17 months.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati, Nov 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that the NDA coalition government committed five major "frauds" against farmers instead of delivering welfare.

She criticised the government's approach to the agriculture sector over the past 17 months, accusing it of abandoning the farming sector and pushing cultivators into deep financial distress.

"Not five formulas for cultivation, but five frauds-Chandrababu's so-called five-formula welfare is completely bogus. For 17 months, they have abandoned agriculture to the winds," said Sharmila in a post on 'X'.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the five-point formula is water security, demand-based cultivation, agri-tech, food processing and government support for farmers.

Sharmila alleged that the Andhra government's claims of a "five-formula plan for farmers' welfare" were nothing but a publicity-driven rhetoric.

She accused the government of failing to respond to agricultural losses arising from natural disasters and ignoring farmers' urgent appeals for relief.

Pointing out the alleged absence of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for any crop in the past 17 months, Sharmila said cultivators were left at the mercy of fluctuating market prices.

The APCC chief further alleged that under the Annadata Sukhibhava programme (which offers Rs 20,000 annual financial aid to eligible farmers), half the farmers were excluded while several subsidy schemes were discontinued, worsening rural distress.

Even when tomato, onion and banana prices collapsed to Re 1, the government wound up operations without setting up a price stabilisation fund, the Congress leader claimed.

Further, she alleged that the failure to supply fertilisers and seeds on time pushed farmers into mounting debts, leaving many on the brink of suicide.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
YS Sharmila Andhra Farmers Crisis Five Frauds AP Agriculture Issues MSP Absence
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Advertisement

Videos

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Breaking: Ayodhya Celebrates Historic Flag Hoisting at Ram Mandir on Vivah Panchami
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Flag Hoisting on Vivah Panchmi Symbolize End Of Decades-long Ram Mandir Struggle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget