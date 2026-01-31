Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Sharad Pawar stated he learned through media reports about Sunetra Pawar potentially becoming Maharashtra's Deputy CM, replacing her late husband Ajit Pawar.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday broke silence on reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar, is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister today. He said he was not aware of any such development and had learned about it only through media reports.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, the veteran leader said he had no information regarding the proposed swearing-in ceremony.

"We don't know about the swearing-in. We got to know about it through the news. I have no idea about the swearing-in," he said, when asked whether any member of the Pawar family would attend the ceremony.

He added that the decision must have been taken by the Nationalist Congress Party. "Some people like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative. These people might have decided something," Pawar said.

Merger Talks Recalled

Sharad Pawar further said it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar’s wish that both factions of the party come together, and expressed optimism that the process would move forward.

"Now we feel his wish should be fulfilled. Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil had initiated the talks about the merger of the two factions. Even the merger date had been fixed, it was scheduled on the 12th (February). Unfortunately, Ajit left us before that," he said.

According to PTI, sources in the NCP had said on Friday that the Rajya Sabha MP was likely to take oath as deputy chief minister on Saturday, replacing her late husband in the cabinet.

Following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the January 28 air crash in Baramati, a section of NCP leaders had demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed to the post held by her husband in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sharad Pawar's stance on Sunetra Pawar becoming Deputy Chief Minister?

Sharad Pawar stated he was unaware of Sunetra Pawar's potential appointment and learned about it through media reports. He believes the decision was made by the Nationalist Congress Party.

Did Sharad Pawar know about the proposed swearing-in ceremony?

No, Sharad Pawar stated he had no prior information about the proposed swearing-in ceremony. He only became aware of it through news reports.

What was Ajit Pawar's wish regarding the NCP factions?

Sharad Pawar mentioned that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wish for both factions of the party to unite. He expressed hope that this process would move forward.

Were there any merger talks between NCP factions?

Yes, Sharad Pawar confirmed that merger talks were initiated by Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde, and Jayant Patil. A merger date was even fixed for February 12th.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
