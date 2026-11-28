Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCP-SP seeks ministerial berths for backing delimitation bill.

Supriya Sule proposed for Union Cabinet, two state berths.

Sharad Pawar cited delimitation support to avoid party split.

NCP-SP may skip INDIA bloc meeting; Congress questioned.

With Parliament's special session approaching, speculation over a possible political realignment involving Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) has intensified. The party is reportedly seeking ministerial positions in both the Centre and Maharashtra in return for backing the delimitation bill and potentially moving away from the INDIA alliance to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to an NDTV report citing sources, NCP-SP wants a power-sharing arrangement finalised before it extends support to the proposed legislation in Parliament. The reported negotiations come amid indications that the party's position on delimitation may be changing.

NCP-SP Seeks Union Cabinet Berth For Supriya Sule

The report said the NCP-SP leadership wants Lok Sabha MP and party working president Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Sule has recently been active in INDIA bloc protests over alleged electoral irregularities. However, she has also spoken in favour of delimitation in recent days.

Apart from a ministerial position for Sule at the Centre, the party is reportedly seeking two Cabinet berths in the Maharashtra government. Senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil is being considered for the finance portfolio, while Jitendra Awhad's name has emerged for another Cabinet department, the report said.

The party is also said to be seeking two Minister of State positions to accommodate other senior legislators.

ALSO READ: DMK Signals Possible Support For Revised Delimitation Bill, Says Centre Has Met Stalin’s Key Demands

Claims Of Supriya Sule Being Considered For Maharashtra CM Post Dismissed

The NDTV report also said speculation that Sharad Pawar had sought the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post for Supriya Sule had been dismissed. Sule herself described the claims as baseless, pointing out that NCP-SP has only 10 MLAs in the state Assembly.

The party currently has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha. Its support could therefore be significant for the government's efforts to secure passage of the delimitation bill.

The report comes against the backdrop of the failure of the legislative push linked to delimitation and women's reservation in Parliament in April this year.

Sharad Pawar Reportedly Explains Party's Political Compulsions To Congress

According to NDTV, Sharad Pawar has spoken to Congress leaders over the phone to explain his party's political position. Sources cited in the report claimed that Pawar told INDIA bloc partners that supporting the delimitation bill was necessary to prevent a possible split within NCP-SP.

A senior party leader was quoted as saying that a section of the party wants a power-sharing arrangement settled before it formally backs the legislation in Parliament.

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad has also said that Sharad Pawar had earlier referred to the need for redrawing constituencies during informal discussions. Supriya Sule, meanwhile, has supported delimitation, arguing that a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats could address concerns over states losing their proportionate representation.

ALSO READ: 'Sacrificed Rajya Sabha Seat For Sharad Pawar': Congress Hits Out At NCP-SP Over Delimitation Support

NCP-SP MPs May Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Meeting

The reported discussions have also fuelled speculation over NCP-SP's participation in INDIA alliance activities.

According to NDTV, Sule has said she would travel directly to Delhi on Monday, keeping in view Sharad Pawar's health. She will consequently miss the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Sources cited in the report said no NCP-SP MP would attend the meeting. However, the party may send a representative who is not a Member of Parliament to Delhi.

Congress Recalls Support For Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha Election

The Maharashtra Congress has also responded to the developments, recalling its support for Sharad Pawar's election to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

In a Marathi post on X, the party said elections for seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra were due in March 2026. At the time, NCP-SP had only 10 MLAs, while a candidate needed 36 votes to secure a seat.

Congress had 16 MLAs, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena had 20. The party said Supriya Sule had approached Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support for Sharad Pawar's candidature, and both had agreed without hesitation.

The Congress has now questioned what position NCP-SP intends to take after receiving that support, amid reports of a possible shift towards the BJP-led NDA.