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English NewsNewsIndiaSharad Pawar's Surprise Meeting With Eknath Shinde Sparks Political Buzz; NCP (SP) Denies NDA Speculation

Sharad Pawar's Surprise Meeting With Eknath Shinde Sparks Political Buzz; NCP (SP) Denies NDA Speculation

Sharad Pawar's meeting with Eknath Shinde has sparked political speculation and criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) amid tensions within the MVA.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sharad Pawar met Deputy CM Shinde at Maharashtra Legislature.
  • Meeting fuels speculation amid MVA's internal challenges and defections.
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut questioned Pawar's decision to meet Shinde.
  • Contents undisclosed, sparking ongoing political chatter in Maharashtra.

An unexpected meeting between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set off political speculation, with the interaction coming at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing internal challenges. Although Shinde's office described the meeting as a courtesy call, its timing and venue have prompted questions from allies and political observers alike. The interaction took place at the Maharashtra Legislature and has drawn particular attention because Pawar chose to meet Shinde instead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after attending an official committee meeting.

Pawar Meets Shinde At Legislature

Sharad Pawar was at the Legislature on Wednesday to attend a high-powered committee meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. After the meeting concluded, he went to Eknath Shinde's office along with senior NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and Shashikant Shinde.

At the time, Shinde was presiding over a cabinet meeting. He briefly stepped out to welcome Pawar with a shawl and bouquet before the two leaders held discussions for around 15 minutes.

After the interaction, Shinde returned to the cabinet meeting, while Pawar remained in the office and later met legislators from his party.

Neither leader disclosed what was discussed during the meeting. Shinde's office later maintained that it was merely a courtesy visit.

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Timing Fuels Speculation Amid MVA Challenges

The meeting has attracted attention because it comes amid growing strains within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The opposition bloc has been under pressure following the recent defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Members of Parliament to Shinde's faction.

Against this backdrop, Pawar's decision to meet the Deputy Chief Minister instead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fuelled speculation over possible political developments, although neither side has indicated any change in political alignments.

Sanjay Raut Questions Pawar's Decision

The meeting triggered criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT), with senior leader Sanjay Raut publicly questioning the purpose of the interaction. “What was the need to meet Shinde in his office?” Raut asked, as per a report.

He also criticised the venue of the meeting, alleging that it could affect the image of the NCP (SP) chief.

Raut further questioned why Pawar chose Shinde's office to interact with his party legislators, asking whether there was no alternative venue available within the Assembly complex.

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Courtesy Call Or Political Signal?

While Shinde's office has insisted the interaction was a routine courtesy meeting, the episode has added to political chatter in Maharashtra, particularly as the MVA navigates internal pressures and shifting political dynamics.

With neither Pawar nor Shinde revealing the contents of their discussion, the meeting is likely to remain a subject of debate in the state's political circles in the coming days.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
NCP Sharad Pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi Eknath SHinde Maharashtra Politics
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