Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Gujarat CM Vaghela in talks to rejoin Congress.

Meeting Rahul Gandhi is key for his Congress return.

Congress leaders confirm ongoing discussions; final decision pending.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela is in talks with the Congress over a possible return to the party nearly a decade after he left it. Vaghela has indicated that he is ready to rejoin the Congress, but has said his comeback will depend on a meeting with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"To throw out the BJP government, I am ready to join (the Congress)," Vaghela told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Vaghela said he had held discussions with Congress leaders including AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki. However, there has been no formal announcement of his return yet. Congress state leaders have confirmed that discussions with Vaghela and his supporters are continuing.

Rahul Gandhi Meeting Next

Vaghela has made it clear that a meeting with Rahul Gandhi is an important step before his return is finalised. The discussions come as the Congress prepares for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election and looks ahead to the 2027 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, when asked about the possibility of Vaghela's return, told NDTV to wait and watch, stating that everyone will get the right answer at the right time.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda had already confirmed that the party was in talks with Vaghela and his supporters. Chavda said discussions with the Congress high command were continuing, while indicating that the final decision would rest with the central leadership.

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A Long Political Journey

Vaghela's political career has crossed several major political formations in Gujarat. He began his political journey with the Jana Sangh and later became one of the key figures involved in building the BJP in the state, alongside leaders including Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi.

His differences with the BJP eventually led him to break away and establish the Rashtriya Janata Party. He became Gujarat Chief Minister in 1996 with Congress support and remained in the post until 1997.

The Rashtriya Janata Party subsequently merged with the Congress in 1998. During his years in the Congress, Vaghela held several significant positions, including Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles in the UPA government and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.

Congress Exit In 2017

Vaghela left the Congress in 2017, ahead of that year's Gujarat Assembly election. He subsequently experimented with different political platforms.

After leaving the Congress, he formed the Jan Vikalp Morcha. He later joined the Nationalist Congress Party and served in a senior organisational role before leaving that party as well.

In December 2024, Vaghela launched the Praja Shakti Democratic Party, marking another return to active politics. The party was subsequently reactivated as he prepared for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly election.

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Return Still Awaiting Nod

Vaghela's latest outreach to the Congress comes after he had earlier indicated that he would pursue the 2027 Gujarat election through his own political platform. Reports in September had said he was preparing to revive the Praja Shakti Democratic Party and conduct political activity from October 2.

For now, the Congress has not formally announced Vaghela's induction. The discussions with the Gujarat unit and central leadership, along with the proposed meeting with Rahul Gandhi, are expected to determine whether the veteran leader formally returns to the party.