HomeNewsIndiaMalayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Prem Nazir, Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness

Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Prem Nazir, Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness

Malayalam actor Shanawas, debuted in "Premageethangal" and acted in over 50 films like "Mazhanilavu" and "Janaganamana," also appearing in TV serials.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI) Noted Malayalam film and TV actor Shanawas died at a private hospital here following some prolonged health issues late Monday night, family sources said. He was 71.

Son of evergreen actor Prem Nazir, Shanawas had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time, and he was shifted to the hospital after his condition turned worse, they said.

After beginning his acting career through Balachandra Menon-directed "Premageethangal", he acted in over 50 films in Malayalam and appeared in some television serials.

Mazhanilavu", "Neelagiri", "Manithali", "Gaanam", "Aazhi" "Human" and so on were among his notable movies.

After a break, Shanawas came back to the tinsel town through Mohanlal-starrer "China Town".

He was last seen in Prithviraj's 2022 blockbuster movie "Janaganamana".

People from various walks of life, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, condoled his death.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Malayalam
