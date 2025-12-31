Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Shah Rukh Khan Is A Traitor To The Nation': UP BJP Leader Stirs Controversy At Meerut Rally

Som claimed that a franchise associated with Shah Rukh Khan had purchased a Bangladeshi cricketer for a large sum during the recent auction.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior BJP leader Sangeet Som has triggered controversy after making sharp remarks about film actor Shah Rukh Khan during a public event in Meerut. Speaking at the gathering, Som linked developments in neighbouring Bangladesh with the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing political and emotional connections that have since fuelled debate on social media. The comments, delivered as part of a wider political address, quickly spread online and drew reactions across party and ideological lines.

Comments Made At Public Event

During his speech, Som referred to reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and said such developments should not be ignored. He alleged that, despite the situation, commercial interests were being prioritised. In this context, he mentioned the IPL and claimed that a franchise associated with Shah Rukh Khan had purchased a Bangladeshi cricketer for a large sum during the recent auction.

The BJP leader argued that such actions were insensitive given the regional situation and said they ran contrary to national sentiment. His remarks included strong language directed at the actor, which formed the core of the controversy. Som did not cite official data or government statements while making the claims.

Som's IPL Reference

The comments relate to the recent IPL auction, where Kolkata Knight Riders, a team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, signed Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore. The acquisition was part of standard auction proceedings conducted by the league.

During the same address, Som praised central government and the Uttar Pradesh administration, crediting them with improvements in law and order. He cited action taken against organised crime during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as evidence of governance reforms.

Separately, Som also referred to a recent criminal case in Amethi, involving the arrest of an accused in a rape case, to underline his point about stricter enforcement.

The statements have continued to circulate online, prompting debate over the intersection of politics, sport and public figures, while no response has been issued by Shah Rukh Khan or the IPL franchise at the time of reporting.

Input By : Sudhir Chauhan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
