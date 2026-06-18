'Severe Setback To PM's Foreign Policy: Congress Slams Centre Over US-Iran 'Islamabad MoU'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress criticized Modi, seeing it as foreign policy setback.

Pakistan mediated deal, boosting its regional and global standing.

Agreement includes Iran diluting uranium, US lifting sanctions.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the government after the US and Iran signed a peace deal, saying the pact being called the 'Islamabad MoU' shows the new-found regional standing and global influence of Pakistan which is a "severe setback" to both the substance and style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran has now been officially released.

"The fact that it is called the Islamabad MOU shows the new-found regional standing and global influence of Pakistan, a country that had once been isolated on the global stage by Dr. Manmohan Singh following the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008," Ramesh said on X.

"This is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy. Pakistan is now even more deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia which has grave and great implications for India," he said.

The MoU, if it holds in letter and spirit, is a major advance, the Congress leader said.

"But it also has the potential for becoming a Memorandum of Misunderstanding from both sides. For the time being, all that can be said is that the next 60 days will be crucial," he said.

Ramesh said the MoU itself has very significant and even unexpected gains for Iran, which has demonstrated its resistance and resilience The GCC countries that have borne the full weight of Iran's counter-attacks have cautiously welcomed the MoU but they will undoubtedly rethink their relationships with other countries, he said.

"The MoU is a definite defeat for the Prime Minister of Israel who can still torpedo it in different ways. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu stands isolated internationally with even President Trump giving public expression to his anger and frustration with him," Ramesh said.

"Only Mr. Modi remains steadfast in his support of Mr. Netanyahu's actions in the region -- including in Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank. This blind devotion to Israel by Mr. Modi is costing our country dearly," he said.

Ramesh argued that the MoU represents a serious blow to the US that along with Israel started the war with Iran on February 28 this year with maximalist aims that have just not been realised.

"The limits of military power have been once again exposed. Mr. Modi's continuing appeasement of Mr. Trump - the latest evidence of which is the MEA readout of the Trump-Modi bilateral meeting last night - is shameful and actually anti-national," the Congress leader claimed.

His remarks came after President Trump signed an agreement with Iran that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely, according to details released by both countries.

In a post on X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator." "The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," he said.

The Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade, Sharif said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)