India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSeven Seas Hospitality Licence Suspended For Poor Hygiene, Safety Violations

Seven Seas Hospitality Licence Suspended For Poor Hygiene, Safety Violations

The FSSAI said it observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality for poor hygiene and sanitation, besides violation of other laws.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd after it found "serious non-compliances" during the inspection of the food premises.

The company achieved a "compliance score of only 30 per cent," the regulator pointed out.

The FSSAI said it observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

"Deteriorated food materials" were found, including fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, and cashew nuts. Rotten capsicum and degraded cooking oils too were found.

The regulator pointed out that there were serious food storage deficiencies, including inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.

Deficiencies were observed in pest-control, reflected in the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

There was a lack of basic infrastructure facilities. Non-compliance in sanitation, record maintenance, and water testing was also observed, it added.

The FSSAI officials destroyed "74 kg/litres" of non-compliant food articles.

In view of the violation of food safety rules, the FSSAI has suspended its licence to Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd with immediate effect.

The company has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
FSSAI Seven Seas Hospitality
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Bharat Ratna Or President?’ Omar Abdullah Takes Jibe At CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Row
‘Bharat Ratna Or President?’ Omar Abdullah Takes Jibe At CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Row
India
3 From Gujarat Kidnapped In Attempt To Reach US Via Dunki Route
3 From Gujarat Kidnapped In Attempt To Reach US Via Dunki Route
India
After Jamui, Banka, 2 Minors Assaulted On Cam Near Gaya Hill In Bihar
After Jamui, Banka, 2 Minors Assaulted On Cam Near Gaya Hill In Bihar
India
EXCLUSIVE | Who Was Hashim Musa? Ex-Pak Army Commando In Musharraf’s Security Detail Killed In J&K
EXCLUSIVE | Who Was Hashim Musa? Ex-Pak Army Commando In Musharraf’s Security Detail Killed In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition Unites Over SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
RAJYA SABHA BUZZ: SP Candidates Ram Gopal Yadav And Dhanraj Nathwani File Nominations
OPPOSITION ROW: INDIA Bloc Unity Under Question As Key Allies Skip Delhi Meet
POLITICAL HEAT: Poster War Intensifies In UP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
POLITICAL UPDATE: INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Row Over Nitish Kumar’s Exit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget