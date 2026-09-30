Seven Seas Hospitality Licence Suspended For Poor Hygiene, Safety Violations

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality for poor hygiene and sanitation, besides violation of other laws.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd after it found "serious non-compliances" during the inspection of the food premises.

The company achieved a "compliance score of only 30 per cent," the regulator pointed out.

The FSSAI said it observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.

"Deteriorated food materials" were found, including fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, and cashew nuts. Rotten capsicum and degraded cooking oils too were found.

The regulator pointed out that there were serious food storage deficiencies, including inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.

Deficiencies were observed in pest-control, reflected in the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

There was a lack of basic infrastructure facilities. Non-compliance in sanitation, record maintenance, and water testing was also observed, it added.

The FSSAI officials destroyed "74 kg/litres" of non-compliant food articles.

In view of the violation of food safety rules, the FSSAI has suspended its licence to Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd with immediate effect.

The company has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)