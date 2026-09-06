'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Will take Modi's 25 yrs of service to masses: Saini

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reviewed preparations for effective implementation of the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', from September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public life.

Saini, during a meeting, reviewed in detail the preparations for the campaign and the organisation of various programmes, according to an official statement.

Saini directed officials to identify, across all 23 districts of the state, projects inaugurated by the prime minister as well as major development projects of Haryana, and organised special programmes at these locations during the campaign.

On the evening of September 17, 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' should be lit at every booth in the state by visiting homes of beneficiaries and members of the general public.

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of Modi should be associated with this campaign, and 'diyas' should be lit at their homes while bringing their experiences to the fore.

The district administration should make arrangements for video recording of these programmes, and the related photographs and videos should be widely shared on social media.

Saini directed that seminars be organised in universities to take to the masses the development and welfare works carried out in the country under the leadership of Modi during the last 12 years, as well as the changes these have brought to people's lives.

Documentaries related to the country's development journey should be screened at public places, and the changes in the lives of women associated with self-help groups should also be prominently showcased, he said.

Saini said a list of beneficiaries of central government schemes should be prepared in every district, and it should be ensured that no beneficiary is left out during the campaign.

Ministers, MLAs, party workers as well as the general public should be associated with this public awareness campaign.

He said Gram Sachivalayas, gymnasiums, works undertaken for farmers, roads, expressways and other major development projects should also be identified so that these development works can be effectively presented before the public.

He directed that children participating in painting, speech and other competitions should be encouraged and those who perform exceptionally well should be honoured.

It was informed at the meeting that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised across the country from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of the prime minister completing 25 years of public life and service to the people. PTI CHS SHS SHS

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