Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSetback For Mamata As Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay Rebel MLA Ritabrata's LoP Appointment

Setback For Mamata As Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay Rebel MLA Ritabrata's LoP Appointment

The Calcutta HC refused interim relief in the dispute over the appointment of the LoP in the West Bengal Assembly, directing parties to complete pleadings before the next hearing on July 28.

Reported By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Calcutta High Court declined interim relief on LoP appointment.
  • Court directs affidavits, hears LoP appointment dispute July 28.
  • Speaker appointed rebel MLA LoP, challenged by Trinamool Congress.
  • Forged signature allegations probed, complicating LoP appointment battle.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dealt a setback to Mamata Banerjee's camp after it declined to grant interim relief in the ongoing dispute over the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, effectively allowing Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu's decision to appoint rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee to continue for now.

Justice Krishna Rao, hearing a petition filed by senior Trinamool Congress leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, said no interim order would be passed at this stage and directed all parties to complete the exchange of affidavits before the matter is taken up again.

The court asked respondents to file their affidavits-in-opposition within two weeks and directed the petitioner to submit a reply thereafter. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 28.

Rival Claims Over Opposition Leader's Post

The controversy stems from competing claims within the Trinamool Congress over who should be recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

While the party leadership faction backed Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post, a group of rebel TMC MLAs proposed Ritabrata Banerjee's name. Speaker Rathindra Basu accepted Banerjee's nomination and subsequently recognised him as the Leader of Opposition.

Chattopadhyay challenged the Speaker's decision before the High Court, arguing that the appointment was not in line with the party's official position.

Reacting to Thursday's order, TMC MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said the High Court had admitted the petition but declined to stay the Speaker's decision.

"The court has not passed any interim order but has accepted the petition. Now, the final hearing in this matter will take place," Banerjee said.

ALSO READ: Amid TMC Split Row, Lok Sabha Speaker To Meet Abhishek Banerjee On June 19

Court Examined Speaker's Powers

During an earlier hearing, Justice Rao had sought clarification on the Speaker's role when rival factions of the same political party submit different names for recognition.

The court questioned whether the Speaker could take a decision on his own in such circumstances or whether both sides should first be given an opportunity to present their case.

Appearing for the Speaker, advocate Bilwadal Bhattacharya argued that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Act, 1937, empowers the Speaker to recognise the leader of the largest opposition party in the House.

He further submitted that any dispute relating to the strength of a party or the identity of its leader falls within the Speaker's jurisdiction and that the Speaker's decision is "final and conclusive."

Forged Signature Allegations Under Probe

The leadership dispute has also become entangled in a separate controversy involving alleged forged signatures on documents submitted in support of Chattopadhyay's candidature.

According to allegations, signatures of several MLAs appeared on a proposal forwarded by TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee backing Chattopadhyay for the post.

ALSO READ: Bulldozer Action Against Mosque, Temple Built On Pond Land In Agra; Heavy Police Deployed

Ritabrata Banerjee and MLA Sandipan Saha were among the first to challenge the authenticity of the signatures and lodged complaints regarding the matter.

Following the complaints, the Assembly Secretary filed an FIR, prompting the West Bengal CID to launch a formal investigation.

Officials are currently recording statements of MLAs whose names appear on the disputed documents and collecting signature samples as part of the probe.

The outcome of both the High Court proceedings and the CID investigation is expected to have a significant bearing on the political battle over the Leader of Opposition's post in the West Bengal Assembly.

Before You Go

STATE ALERT: Bihar Tensions Rise After Police Encounter Death and Violent College Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Calcutta High Court's recent decision on the Leader of Opposition appointment?

The High Court declined to grant interim relief, allowing Speaker Rathindra Basu's appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee to continue. It directed all parties to complete the exchange of affidavits.

Who are the main parties involved in the dispute over the Leader of Opposition post?

The dispute is between Trinamool Congress leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay and rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. Chattopadhyay challenged the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee.

What is the next step for the High Court case?

The court has directed respondents to file their affidavits-in-opposition within two weeks, with the petitioner submitting a reply afterward. The next hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Is there another investigation related to this leadership dispute?

Yes, the West Bengal CID is investigating allegations of forged signatures on documents supporting Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay's candidature. An FIR was filed after complaints from Ritabrata Banerjee.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Ritabrata Banerjee Calcutta High Court West Bengal Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Setback For Mamata As Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay Rebel MLA Ritabrata's LoP Appointment
Setback For Mamata As Calcutta HC Refuses To Stay Rebel MLA Ritabrata's LoP Appointment
India
Man shot dead in Delhi's Sangam Vihar; 4 held, old family feud suspected
Man shot dead in Delhi's Sangam Vihar; 4 held, old family feud suspected
India
Outrage in Pilbhit: Elderly man holds minor girl captive, rapes her for 2 days; house bulldozed
Outrage in Pilbhit: Elderly man holds minor girl captive, rapes her for 2 days; house bulldozed
India
HC Vacates Stay On Arrest Warrant Against TMC MP Abhishek In Defamation Case
HC Vacates Stay On Arrest Warrant Against TMC MP Abhishek In Defamation Case
Advertisement

Videos

STATE ALERT: Bihar Tensions Rise After Police Encounter Death and Violent College Protest
POLITICAL SHOCKER: Calcutta HC Refuses Relief to TMC as Fresh Financial Row Deepens Crisis
POLITICAL EARTHSHAKE: Uddhav Sena Cracks Down on Rebels as Crucial MP Meeting Begins in Delhi
GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT: Iran Signals New Hormuz Charges After US Deal, Markets React Strongly
GLOBAL ALERT: Ukraine Hits Major Moscow Oil Refinery, Fresh Russia Retaliation Fears Emerge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget