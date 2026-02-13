Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSenior Congress Leader Kanhu Charan Lenka Dies At 86 In Odisha

Senior Congress Leader Kanhu Charan Lenka Dies At 86 In Odisha

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kanhu Charan Lenka died here on Friday, his family said.

He was 86, and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Lenka, who was suffering from old age-related ailments, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital around 9.45 am, his son Satyabrat Lenka said.

Born on March 2, 1939 in Cuttack district, Lenka was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Choudwar seat four times in 1971, 1974, 1980 and 1995. He was also a Rajya Sabha member, and the Union Minister of State for Railways.

As MoS, Railways, Lenka's contribution to infrastructure and connectivity initiatives for Odisha was remarkable, senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and others expressed condolences on Lenka's demise.

Majhi, in an X post, said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing of senior leader, former Union minister, and former Member of Parliament Kanhu Charan Lenka. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family during this hour of grief, and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful repose of the departed soul. Om Shanti." Patnaik, in a social media post, said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of eminent politician, former parliamentarian, and ex-Union minister Kahnu Charan Lenka. His lifelong dedication to public service will always remain memorable. While praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to his bereaved family members." Lenka's mortal remains will be brought to the Odisha Congress headquarters here for partymen and the public to pay their tributes, OPCC said in a statement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

