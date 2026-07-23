Seelampur Gangster Haji Afzal Attended CJP Protest, Police Sources Say

Haji Afzal, an alleged gangster from Delhi's Seelampur area, attended the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest on July 20, police sources claimed. Afzal has several criminal cases registered against him, including under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and for attempt to murder. He is currently out on bail.

Police sources said Afzal himself uploaded videos on his social media accounts showing him raising slogans at Jantar Mantar during the protest. The videos purportedly show him walking at the front of the gathering, accompanied by several associates.

Afzal's wife is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor from the Seelampur area.

Students Continue to Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party, led by Sonam Wangchuk, has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days.

Delhi Police had earlier removed Wangchuk from the protest site, citing his deteriorating health, and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital. Following directions from the Delhi High Court, he was later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

AAP Has Backed the Protest

The Aam Aadmi Party has supported the agitation from the outset. Senior party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the protesters.

After the police action during the July 20 march, Kejriwal also visited injured protesters in hospital.

According to the report, Afzal is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, and his presence at the protest has been linked to political considerations.

Parliament March Over NEET Row

The protest movement has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.

As part of the campaign, the CJP had called for a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20. A large number of students and young people participated in the demonstration.

Police attempted to stop the protesters from marching towards Parliament, leading to clashes between demonstrators and security personnel. Baton charges were also reported during the confrontation.