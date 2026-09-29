India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSecurity tightened near Meerut mosque ahead of planned Hanuman Chalisa recitation

Security tightened near Meerut mosque ahead of planned Hanuman Chalisa recitation

Meerut (UP), Sep 28 (PTI): Police have stepped up security around a mosque in the Kesarganj Mandi area here after a video circulated on social media showing a Hindu outfit leader announcing plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque on Tuesday, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), Sep 28 (PTI): Police have stepped up security around a mosque in the Kesarganj Mandi area here after a video circulated on social media showing a Hindu outfit leader announcing plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed outside the mosque and patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, police said.

In the video, Pinky Chaudhary, national president of a Hindu outfit, announces the plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque. Police have increased surveillance in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Zubair, the mosque’s ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker), visited the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office to submit a complaint and seek action. He also urged the police to ensure peace and order in the area.

Police said construction work on the upper floor of the Kesarganj Mandi mosque had been halted about a month ago after local traders lodged a complaint. The video surfaced amid developments related to the issue.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI additional personnel had been deployed outside the mosque and patrolling increased. Police are monitoring social media content and activities in the locality, he said.

Maintaining law and order is the priority, and no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, Bhosale said.

Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and disregard unverified information and rumours. PTI COR NAV

MDO

MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 29 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Process to remove part of Ujjain masjid for road widening to continue on Tuesday: Panel member
Process to remove part of Ujjain masjid for road widening to continue on Tuesday: Panel member
India
IGL pipeline leak triggers fire in Greater Noida, none hurt
IGL pipeline leak triggers fire in Greater Noida, none hurt
India
Private Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death
Private Part Cut, Weapon Photo Surfaces: Mystery Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death
India
SIR Row: Congress Protest Across States Demanding CEC's Resignation; 'Gaddar Gyanesh' Painted Outside Agra Home
'Gaddar Gyanesh': Congress Protest Across States Demanding CEC's Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Row: Owaisi reacts to Shahi Masjid controversy, says mosques cannot be demolished this way
Ujjain Clash: Shahi Masjid demolition row escalates, stone-pelting and lathi-charge reported
LPU Action: CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Strict Action, DGP Reaches Campus
Ujjain Mosque Row: Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Begins After Heavy Protest
Punjab News: Heavy Police Deployment at LPU After Campus Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget