Security tightened in Lucknow's Malihabad amid namaz dispute at fort site ahead of Bakrid

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI): Security has been stepped up in Lucknow's Malihabad area following a dispute over a site locally known as the Malihabad Fort, with police deploying additional forces and PAC personnel ahead of Bakrid, officials said on Wednesday.

The dispute relates to around 25-30 bighas of land in the Kasmandi area of Malihabad, where some local residents, particularly from the Pasi community, claim the site is linked to Maharaja Kansa Pasi and should be treated as a temple complex rather than a mausoleum or mosque.

Residents alleged that the dispute has been continuing for nearly one-and-a-half years and escalated after outsiders allegedly began offering namaz at the site.

A local resident told PTI Videos that the issue was "not about Hindu-Muslim opposition" but about outsiders coming to the area for prayers.

"People should offer namaz in mosques near their homes. Local residents, especially members of the Pasi community, object to outsiders coming here for prayers," he said.

Another local resident claimed that namaz had never been offered at the site earlier and that the practice began only around one-and-a-half years ago, triggering the dispute.

He alleged that some people were claiming the site to be a mosque and a nearby structure to be a mausoleum, while locals considered it a Shiva temple and part of the historical legacy of Maharaja Kansa Pasi.

On Tuesday, members of the local Pasi community, along with some workers of the Hindu Mahasabha, raised objections over people from outside the locality allegedly offering namaz there.

A local functionary of the organisation claimed the fort was dedicated to Maharaja Kansa Pasi and said the matter would also be taken to court.

He demanded that the site be recognised as a Shiva temple and handed over to the Pasi community. He also demanded action against a cleric allegedly conducting prayers at the site.

Police officials said security arrangements in the area had been strengthened in view of Bakrid celebrations on Thursday to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incident. PTI KIS NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)