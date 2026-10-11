Security stepped up at JPNIC ahead of Jayaprakash Narayan’s birth anniversary

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI): The local administration has stepped up security at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) here ahead of the 115th birth anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav may visit the centre on Sunday to pay floral tributes at Narayan’s statue located inside the premises.

Heavy barricading has been put up outside the JPNIC entrance, while tall tin sheets have been installed across its gates, completely blocking its view from he outside.

According to official sources, senior police officers have been asked to ensure adequate security arrangements to maintain law and order.

Similar restrictions had led to dramatic scenes in the past.

On October 11, 2023, Akhilesh Yadav scaled the gates of JPNIC after being denied entry, and paid floral tributes to the socialist leader. The administration cited construction work and safety concerns for restricting access.

Built in the memory of Jayaprakash Narayan, JPNIC was inaugurated in 2016 by Yadav, the then-Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The complex has since become a point of political friction between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, particularly over access to the premises during events commemorating the socialist leader.

The SP has objected to restrictions on Yadav's visits, while authorities have cited security and safety concerns.

In August, the state Cabinet approved a 30-year lease arrangement with a consortium of private firms for operating and maintaining the complex.

Under the arrangement, the consortium will pay an annual lease rent, along with an upfront premium of Rs 10.11 crore and a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore.

It will also bear the cost of completing pending construction work and undertaking repairs.

Ownership of the land and assets will remain with the Land Development Authority. PTI CDN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)