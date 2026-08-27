SDRF on high alert in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat after Nepal floods

Dehradun, Aug 26 (PTI): Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat following severe floods in Nepal on Wednesday. The Tanakpur post of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River, officials said.

According to officials, the Tanakpur post in Champawat district has been put on high alert under the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The SDRF's Tanakpur team is continuously monitoring and patrolling vulnerable riverbank areas, including the Sharda Ghat, the Sharda Barrage, and surrounding localities. The team is keeping a close watch on the river's water level and potential risks while maintaining coordination with the local administration.

Officials said that the SDRF team visited the Sharda Ghat and low-lying areas to alert local residents, travellers and fishermen about the potential rise in the river's water level. People have been urged not to venture near the riverbanks unnecessarily under any circumstances and to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the administration.

They added that the SDRF team is fully prepared round-the-clock with essential life-saving and rescue equipment to initiate immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of any emergency.

The Uttarakhand government has also issued helpline numbers to assist the state’s people stranded there.

Officials said that the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has released these helpline numbers to aid the people.

If any person from Uttarakhand is stranded in the affected area of ​​Nepal, or if anyone wishes to share information regarding an individual, they can contact the helpline numbers of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun.

According to officials, apart from the SEOC numbers—0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, and 8218867005—people can also contact the toll-free number 1070.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the extensive loss of life and property caused by the natural disaster in Nepal.

Dhami said that the sympathies of the people and the government of Uttarakhand are with the affected families in Nepal during this difficult time. PTI DPT MNK MNK

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