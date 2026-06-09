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HomeNewsIndiaSDM injured in stone-pelting in Hardoi; Akhilesh slams govt over law and order

SDM injured in stone-pelting in Hardoi; Akhilesh slams govt over law and order

Hardoi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI): A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was injured in stone-pelting by villagers in Pariyal during an inspection of a ration shop on Monday, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 01:02 AM (IST)

Hardoi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI): A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was injured in stone-pelting by villagers in Pariyal during an inspection of a ration shop on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the village under Shahabad Police Station limits, when SDM Sushil Kumar Mishra was returning from a flood outpost and stopped for a surprise check at an Annapurna ration shop, officials said.

During the inspection, the SDM found that one shop was being used for ration distribution while another was being operated as an unauthorised general store.

According to officials, when the SDM asked for details, a person identified as Udayveer allegedly misbehaved with him and called other locals when officials tried to take him into custody.

When Mishra was leaving in his car, a group of villagers allegedly surrounded it and attacked it with sticks and stones. The SDM sustained an injury on his head in the stone-pelting, officials said.

He was taken to the community health centre in Shahabad and later referred to the district hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged and his condition is stable.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha said an FIR will be registered in connection with the violence.

A police force was deployed in the area after the incident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government over the incident, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

In his post on X, he used a hashtag for Yogi Adityanath that read "failed chief minister." "BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh has led to clashes everywhere. Through its corrupt, biased and hateful politics, the BJP has made society violent, due to which even administrative officers are now being targeted," Yadav wrote. PTI COR KIS VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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