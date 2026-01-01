New Year 2026 Celebrations Light Up India Amid Cold Wave; What’s Open And Closed Today

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNew Year 2026 Celebrations Light Up India Amid Cold Wave; What’s Open And Closed Today

While January 1st is a restricted holiday, check here to see if government offices, transport, and stock markets will remain closed or not.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Streets across India came alive with celebrations as people welcomed the New Year 2026 on Thursday, braving severe cold and heightened security arrangements in major cities. From fireworks to prayers and late-night gatherings, the festive mood stretched from metropolitan hubs to religious centres.

While celebrations continued into the early hours of the year, January 1 is being observed as a restricted holiday in many parts of the country. As a result, some establishments are functioning as usual, while others remain closed or have adjusted schedules, prompting questions about what is open and what is not on the first day of 2026.

January 1: What’s Open And What’s Closed  

Most government offices and departments are expected to remain open, as New Year’s Day is not a gazetted holiday but a restricted one. Schools and colleges are also likely to function normally in many states, although local administrations have made exceptions due to extreme weather conditions.

In Punjab, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced holidays for all government, aided, recognised and private schools until January 7, citing dense fog and intense cold, with children’s health in mind. Similarly, schools in Guwahati will remain closed for a week and reopen on January 7 because of the harsh winter and ongoing cold wave, news agency PTI reported.

Hospitals and healthcare services, particularly emergency services and government-run facilities, will continue to operate without disruption. Public transport services, including the Delhi Metro, city buses and taxi services, are also running as per schedule. In some cities, metro services were extended on New Year’s Eve to accommodate late-night revellers.

Security, Bank Closures And Market Operations

Ahead of New Year celebrations, authorities across India stepped up security, especially at crowded public spaces and metro stations in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Additional police deployment and surveillance measures were put in place to ensure public safety during the festivities.

Banks in several parts of the country are closed on January 1. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list, banking services are not available in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kolkata and Shillong on New Year’s Day. Customers are advised to rely on digital banking and ATM services where available.

Stock market operations, however, remain unaffected. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange are functioning as usual on January 1, 2026, as the day is not marked as a trading holiday.

India witnessed widespread celebrations to welcome the New Year, with large crowds gathering at prominent locations. In the national capital, revellers thronged Connaught Place and other hotspots to usher in 2026, PTI reported. In Amritsar, devotees gathered in large numbers at Shri Harmandir Sahib, offering prayers and seeking blessings as the New Year began.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
