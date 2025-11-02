Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSC To Hear Stray Dogs Case Tomorrow; Chief Secretaries Of States To Appear In Court

SC To Hear Stray Dogs Case Tomorrow; Chief Secretaries Of States To Appear In Court

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 3 the case concerning stray dogs in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it.

While hearing the matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing on Monday before a three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

On October 31, the top court refused to exempt the chief secretaries of states and UTs from appearing before it physically on November 3, saying there was "no respect" for the court's order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had mentioned the matter and urged the bench that the chief secretaries be allowed to appear before the court virtually.

The bench had expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its August 22 order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

It had made clear that the chief secretaries would have to appear in the court and explain as to why no compliance affidavits were filed by them.

The bench had said when the matter was taken up for hearing on October 27, compliance affidavits were filed only by West Bengal, Telangana and MCD.

On October 27, the top court had slammed the states and UTs, which had not filed their compliance affidavits in the matter, and said continuous incidents were happening and the country was being "shown as down" in foreign nations.

The apex court had earlier expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, and directed that all states and UTs be made parties in the matter.

It had directed the municipal authorities to file an affidavit of compliance with complete statistics of resources like dog pounds, veterinarians, dog-catching personnel, and specially-modified vehicles and cages available as on date for the purpose of compliance of the ABC Rules.

The bench had also impleaded the states and UTs in the matter while observing that the application of ABC Rules was uniform all over India.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, which was initiated on July 28, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Stray Dogs SC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Election 2025
'Satyamev Jayate': JDU Candidate Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case
'Satyamev Jayate': Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget