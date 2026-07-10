The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions concerning the alleged theft of devotees' donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The pleas seek a probe into these allegations and reforms in donation management.
SC To Hear Pleas Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft On July 13
The petitioners have urged a CBI investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and measures to improve transparency.
- Supreme Court hears pleas regarding temple donation theft.
- Petitioners seek CBI probe, SIT, and forensic audit.
- Petitions stress transparency and accountability for devotees' faith.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 13 three petitions seeking a probe into the alleged theft of devotees' donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The pleas seek a CBI investigation, the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and measures to improve transparency in the management of temple donations.
The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.
The petitions have been filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, advocate Ajay Kumar Rai and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh.
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Petitioners Seek CBI Probe, SIT
The petitioners have urged the apex court to transfer the investigation into the alleged theft of donations to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and constitute a special SIT to probe the matter.
They have also sought the formation of an expert committee to examine issues related to the management of donations received by the Ram Temple trust.
Forensic Audit, Transparency Sought
The petitions further seek a forensic audit of the trust by an independent agency and have called for real-time public disclosure of donations received by the temple through its official website.
One of the pleas also requests the court to declare all offerings made by devotees as property of the sacred trust and issue appropriate directions to ensure transparent and accountable management of the funds.
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Faith Of Millions Cited
The petitioners have argued that the matter concerns the faith and sentiments of millions of devotees and requires the Supreme Court's intervention.
The court's hearing on July 13 is expected to determine whether it will entertain the petitions and issue directions on the demands for an independent probe and reforms in the management of temple donations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Supreme Court hearing regarding the Ram Temple?
What do the petitioners seek from the Supreme Court?
The petitioners are seeking a CBI investigation, the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and measures to improve transparency in managing temple donations. They also request a forensic audit and public disclosure of donations.
When will the Supreme Court hear these petitions?
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear these three petitions on July 13. The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Who filed the petitions concerning the Ram Temple donations?
The petitions have been filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, advocate Ajay Kumar Rai, and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh. They highlight the concerns of millions of devotees.