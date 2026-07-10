SC To Hear Pleas Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft On July 13

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court hears pleas regarding temple donation theft.

Petitioners seek CBI probe, SIT, and forensic audit.

Petitions stress transparency and accountability for devotees' faith.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 13 three petitions seeking a probe into the alleged theft of devotees' donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The pleas seek a CBI investigation, the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and measures to improve transparency in the management of temple donations.

The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

The petitions have been filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, advocate Ajay Kumar Rai and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh.

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Petitioners Seek CBI Probe, SIT

The petitioners have urged the apex court to transfer the investigation into the alleged theft of donations to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and constitute a special SIT to probe the matter.

They have also sought the formation of an expert committee to examine issues related to the management of donations received by the Ram Temple trust.

Forensic Audit, Transparency Sought

The petitions further seek a forensic audit of the trust by an independent agency and have called for real-time public disclosure of donations received by the temple through its official website.

One of the pleas also requests the court to declare all offerings made by devotees as property of the sacred trust and issue appropriate directions to ensure transparent and accountable management of the funds.

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Faith Of Millions Cited

The petitioners have argued that the matter concerns the faith and sentiments of millions of devotees and requires the Supreme Court's intervention.

The court's hearing on July 13 is expected to determine whether it will entertain the petitions and issue directions on the demands for an independent probe and reforms in the management of temple donations.