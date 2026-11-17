Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court to hear Asaram's Jodhpur rape plea post-break.

Rajasthan HC upheld Asaram's conviction and life sentence.

Asaram's Gandhinagar rape conviction appeal pending in Gujarat HC.

He surrendered after parole, serving two life sentences.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said self-styled godman Asaram's plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order upholding his conviction and life sentence in the Jodhpur rape case will be heard after the winter break.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted that Asaram has surrendered before the authorities on expiry of his parole on October 26 in the case.

"We will hear the matter immediately after the winter break," the bench observed.

It also noted that Asaram’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 2013 rape case lodged in Gandhinagar was still pending in the Gujarat High Court.

The top court will reopen after the winter break on January 4.

On October 14, the top court refused to entertain the plea of Asaram challenging the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to grant him bail in the case to visit his ailing wife.

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in separate rape cases lodged in Jodhpur and Gandhinagar.

The top court had earlier directed the registry to call for the case records from the trial court in Rajasthan, both digital and physical, and one set shall be furnished to the petitioner and the State as well as the victim.

In the Gujarat case, a Gandhinagar court had convicted Asaram and sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2023 for repeatedly raping a disciple in his Ahmedabad-based ashram between 2001 and 2006.

The FIR in this case was filed in 2013, and the appeal against the conviction and sentence was pending before the Gujarat High Court.

In the Rajasthan case, the high court on May 27 upheld his conviction for rape of a minor and life sentence but acquitted him of gangrape charges under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

It acquitted Asaram of charges under IPC Section 376(D) and Sections 5(G)/6 of the POCSO Act. The court also discharged him under Section 120(B) of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy.

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram by the Rajasthan trial court and was sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)