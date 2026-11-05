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English NewsNewsIndiaSC Stays Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Punjab Chief Secy, Orders DA Arrears Payment By March

SC Stays Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Punjab Chief Secy, Orders DA Arrears Payment By March

While granting an interim stay on the contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to clear the outstanding arrears by March 2027.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court has stayed the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other state officials for failing to comply with an order directing the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to government employees.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had initiated the proceedings over the state government's failure to implement its order regarding the payment of pending DA to employees and pensioners.

While granting an interim stay on the contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to clear the outstanding arrears by March 2027.

What Did The High Court Order?

On August 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state government to release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to all employees and pensioners at the same rates applicable to IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in Punjab.

The High Court had also asked the state government to avoid unnecessary expenditure, including large-scale spending on advertisements, until the arrears were cleared.

The Punjab government subsequently challenged the High Court's order before the Supreme Court. The latest intervention by the apex court comes amid contempt proceedings against the state's Chief Secretary and other officials for non-compliance with the High Court's directions.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP PUNJAB SUpreme COurt
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