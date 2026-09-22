The Supreme Court recently declined to entertain a challenge to provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, citing its earlier 2020 decision. It refused to reopen issues regarding FIR registration, arrest, and anticipatory bail.
SC Declines Plea Challenging SC/ST Act Provisions, Says Safeguards Exist For Accused
Supreme Court declines a fresh challenge to SC/ST Act provisions, citing its 2020 ruling upholding amendments on FIRs, arrests and anticipatory bail.
- Supreme Court declined challenge to SC/ST Act provisions.
- Petitioner questioned rules on FIRs, arrests, anticipatory bail.
- Court cited its 2020 ruling upholding amended law.
- Ruling affirmed no preliminary inquiry, limited anticipatory bail.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a challenge to provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, with the bench referring to its earlier decision upholding the amended law in 2020. The petition had questioned provisions relating to the registration of FIRs, arrest, anticipatory bail and compensation to complainants.
The petition was filed by Brijbhushan Saini, represented by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. Jain argued that the absence of a mandatory preliminary inquiry before registration of an FIR and the possibility of arrest without prior approval could result in misuse of the legislation.
The court, however, declined to reopen the issue, noting that the constitutional validity of the relevant amendments had already been upheld by the Supreme Court in 2020.
Arrest Rules Questioned
Jain argued that allowing an FIR to be registered and an accused to be arrested without a preliminary investigation was legally unsound. He also raised concerns over the restrictions on anticipatory bail under Section 18 of the Act. According to the arguments presented before the bench, the petitioner contended that these provisions could expose accused persons to harassment in cases where the law was allegedly misused, as per reports.
Jain also raised the issue of compensation being provided to complainants at an early stage of proceedings. He referred to information presented in the Rajya Sabha and said the government had provided Rs 493 crore to complainants.
During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi interrupted the argument and described it as "cruel."
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2020 Ruling Cited
The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana declined to entertain the challenge, relying on the Supreme Court's earlier ruling in Prathvi Raj Chauhan v. Union of India.
In its 2020 judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of amendments made to the SC/ST Act. The judgment dealt specifically with Section 18A and the restrictions concerning preliminary inquiry and anticipatory bail.
The court had, however, clarified that the bar on anticipatory bail would not apply where a complaint did not prima facie establish an offence under the SC/ST Act.
2018 Safeguards Row
The latest challenge traces back to a legal dispute over the safeguards governing arrests under the SC/ST Act.
In 2018, the Supreme Court's judgment in Subhash Kashinath Mahajan v. State of Maharashtra had introduced safeguards concerning arrest and preliminary inquiry. Among other directions, the court had called for approval before arrest and a preliminary inquiry by a senior police officer in certain cases.
The judgment triggered opposition, following which Parliament amended the law and introduced Section 18A.
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Section 18A Explained
Section 18A provided that a preliminary inquiry would not be required for registration of an FIR under the Act and that prior approval would not be necessary for arrest.
The amendments were subsequently challenged before the Supreme Court. In 2020, a Constitution Bench upheld the amendments while also recognising limited circumstances in which anticipatory bail could be considered if a complaint did not make out a prima facie case under the Act.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding the SC/ST Act?
Why did the Supreme Court decline the recent challenge to the SC/ST Act?
The Court declined because the constitutional validity of the relevant amendments to the SC/ST Act was already upheld by the Supreme Court in its 2020 ruling (Prathvi Raj Chauhan v. Union of India). This earlier judgment specifically addressed Section 18A.
What specific provisions of the SC/ST Act were challenged in the petition?
The petition questioned provisions related to the registration of FIRs without a preliminary inquiry, arrest without prior approval, restrictions on anticipatory bail, and compensation to complainants at an early stage.
What does Section 18A of the SC/ST Act state?
Section 18A provides that a preliminary inquiry is not required for registering an FIR under the Act, and prior approval is not necessary for arrest. This provision was introduced after safeguards were put in place in 2018.