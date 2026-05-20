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HomeNewsIndiaSC Petition Seeks President’s Rule In Tamil Nadu, CBI Probe Into Alleged Horse-Trading

SC Petition Seeks President’s Rule In Tamil Nadu, CBI Probe Into Alleged Horse-Trading

The petition was filed by Chennai resident KK Ramesh, who has named the Union of India, the CBI and the Tamil Nadu government as parties in the case.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Petition seeks CBI probe into Tamil Nadu election horse-trading.
  • President's Rule demanded pending investigation into alleged corruption.
  • Allegations claim votes secured through illegal means post-election.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into alleged horse-trading and corruption linked to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The plea also demands the imposition of President’s Rule in the state until the investigation is completed.

The petition was filed by Chennai resident KK Ramesh, who has named the Union of India, the CBI and the Tamil Nadu government as parties in the case.

Allegations Against Government Formation

According to the petition, the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but did not initially have the numbers required to form the government.

The plea stated that TVK secured 108 seats in the Assembly elections on May 4. Following the results, the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and IUML announced support for the party led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 and later proved his majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Row Over Majority Vote

The dispute centres around the majority test conducted after the government formation.

According to the petition, 25 AIADMK MLAs supported the TVK during the floor test, taking the alliance tally to 144 seats in the Assembly.

The petitioner has alleged that support from MLAs was secured through horse-trading after the elections and has sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

Congress To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years

Amid the political controversy, two Congress MLAs are set to join the Tamil Nadu cabinet on Thursday.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards

Congress legislators Rajesh Kumar and P. Vishwanathan will take oath as ministers in the state government. Their induction will mark the Congress party’s return to the Tamil Nadu cabinet after 59 years.

ALSO READ: BJP Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Losing Mental Balance’ Over ‘Traitor’ Remark On PM

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for the Supreme Court petition?

The petition seeks a CBI investigation into alleged horse-trading and corruption related to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. It also requests the imposition of President's Rule.

Who filed the petition in the Supreme Court?

The petition was filed by KK Ramesh, a resident of Chennai. He has named the Union of India, the CBI, and the Tamil Nadu government as parties in the case.

What allegations are made regarding the formation of the Tamil Nadu government?

The petition alleges that the TVK party, despite not initially having enough seats, formed the government through horse-trading after securing support from AIADMK MLAs.

What is significant about the Congress joining the Tamil Nadu cabinet?

Two Congress MLAs are set to join the cabinet, marking the party's return to the state government after a period of 59 years.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Probe SC Petition Seeks President’s Rule In Tamil Nadu Horse-Trading In Tamil Nadu
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