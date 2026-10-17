Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court committee launched portal for July 2026 violence complaints.

Portal ensures confidentiality; victims can submit information anonymously.

Committee prioritizes pellet gun use, violence against women protesters.

The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), constituted to investigate all aspects of the violence at Jantar Mantar and other places outside Delhi in July 2026, launched a portal on Saturday to receive complaints, representations and information from affected persons and other stakeholders.

The portal, hpec.nic.in, has been designed to protect vulnerable witnesses and maintain confidentiality. Affected persons can choose to keep their identities undisclosed, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The ministry encouraged affected persons and other stakeholders to access the portal and submit their complaints and representations using the applicable formats.

“The portal is launched for the convenience of the affected people, including the affected police personnel,” the MHA said.

The portal can also be used to submit information and suggestions on issues referred to the HPEC under the Supreme Court’s orders dated August 18 and September 10, 2026.

How To Submit Complaints To The HPEC

Those wishing to submit complaints, representations or other relevant material in person can visit the HPEC office at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110002, between 2 pm and 4 pm on working days.

Submissions can also be sent by post to the same address or by email at hpec2026.enquiry@nic.in.

Panel To Examine Pellet Gun Use, Harassment Of Women Protesters

The Supreme Court constituted the HPEC to examine all aspects of the incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar and other places outside Delhi during July 2026.

The committee will examine the issues outlined in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the court’s August 18, 2026 order and paragraph 5(i) of its September 10, 2026 order.

Priority will be given to matters concerning the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of women protesters, as well as excessive violence and destruction of property by either side.