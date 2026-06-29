SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing into a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

During the mention of the matter, the court questioned the petitioner on the urgency of the plea and indicated that it would be taken up only after the conclusion of the court's vacation.



The top court advised the petitioner to submit a letter before the Court’s registry mentioning the urgency for an urgent hearing in the case.

Petitioner Cites Serious Allegations

The petitioner alleged serious irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and urged the court to hear the matter on an urgent basis.

According to the plea, the allegations are grave and warrant immediate judicial intervention. The petitioner also questioned the handling of the matter by the administration and argued that delaying the hearing could increase the risk of evidence being tampered with.

Matter Comes Amid Ongoing Investigation

The plea comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple.

Ayodhya Police have arrested eight accused in connection with the case and are continuing their investigation. Statements of key individuals associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including former General Secretary Champat Rai, have also been recorded as part of the probe.