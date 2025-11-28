Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahanati Savitri’s 90th Birth Anniv Celebrations To Begin In Hyd From Dec 1; Venkaiah Naidu To Attend

Savitri dominated the silver screen with her versatility in emotional, comedic, and serious roles, leaving an extraordinary legacy across more than 250 films.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Celebrations marking the 90th birth anniversary of legendary actress Mahanati Savitri is se to begin at Ravindra Bharathi, with a week-long series of cultural events scheduled from December 1 to 6. Fondly remembered as one of Indian cinema’s greatest performers, Savitri dominated the silver screen with her versatility in emotional, comedic, and serious roles, leaving an extraordinary legacy across more than 250 films.

Born on December 6, 1936, in Chirravur village of Guntur district, Savitri began her artistic journey in theatre before rising to fame in cinema. Films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma, Devdas, Maya Bazaar, and many others cemented her status as the beloved ‘Mahanati’ of Telugu audiences.

Venkaiah Naidu To Grace The Event

Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeshwari announced that the celebrations—titled ‘Savitri Mahotsav’—are being held in collaboration with the Sangam Foundation, a renowned cultural organisation. The programme includes special screenings of Savitri’s classics and singing competitions from December 1 to 5.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will attend the event as chief guest on December 6, while cultural leader Mandali Buddha Prasad will preside. Several film personalities and admirers of Savitri’s work are expected to participate.

‘Mahanati’ Film Team To Be Honoured

The organisers will also felicitate the team behind the acclaimed biographical film ‘Mahanati’, which brought Savitri’s journey to a new generation of viewers. Director Nag Ashwin and producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt will be honoured for their contribution. Actress Keerthy Suresh, who portrayed Savitri and won a National Award for the performance, is also being recognised during the celebrations.

In addition, Sanjay Kishore, author of the book Savitri Classics, and publisher Bollineni Krishnaiah will receive special felicitations.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Hyderabad Savitri
