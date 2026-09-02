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English NewsNewsIndia'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Satyaki made the statement during cross-examination in connection with Gandhi’s alleged remarks about Vinayak Savarkar during a speech in London. He said the remarks portrayed Savarkar as an “extreme hater of Muslims” and a “mob lyncher”.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Satyaki Savarkar testified his granduncle
  • Gandhi's alleged speech portrayed Savarkar as a
  • Petitioner quoted Gandhi's words: Savarkar beat a Muslim.

Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the petitioner in the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said his granduncle “never hated Muslims”.

Satyaki made the remarks while being cross-examined in the case concerning Rahul Gandhi’s alleged comments about Vinayak Savarkar during a speech in London. He claimed the remarks portrayed his granduncle as an “extreme hater of Muslims” and a “mob lyncher”.

'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims' 

During cross-examination by advocate Milind D Pawar, Satyaki was asked to identify, without referring to his complaint, the exact words in Rahul Gandhi’s alleged speech that he considered defamatory.

He recited a passage in Hindi attributed to Gandhi in which Savarkar and five or six of his friends were allegedly said to have beaten a Muslim man.

“By these words, Vinayak Savarkar was portrayed as an extreme hater of Muslims and as a mob lyncher,” Satyaki said.

He then asserted that Vinayak Savarkar “never hated Muslims” and claimed that his writings showed “ways and means” for the progress of Muslims.

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Difference In Personal Reputation 

During the cross-examination, Satyaki also acknowledged that his personal reputation was separate from that of Vinayak Savarkar.

He volunteered that his granduncle’s reputation in society was “certainly greater” than his own.

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi had publicly made allegations concerning the personal character or reputation of members of Satyaki’s family, he said he could not say.

The cross-examination forms part of the ongoing defamation proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remarks about Vinayak Savarkar during his speech in London.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Satyaki Savarkar and what is his role in the defamation case?

Satyaki Savarkar is the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the petitioner in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. He initiated the case due to Rahul Gandhi's alleged comments about his granduncle.

What specific allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are disputed in the defamation case?

Satyaki Savarkar claims Rahul Gandhi's remarks portrayed his granduncle as an

What was Satyaki Savarkar's assertion regarding his granduncle's views on Muslims?

Satyaki asserted that Vinayak Savarkar

Did Satyaki Savarkar believe his personal reputation was affected by Rahul Gandhi's comments?

Satyaki acknowledged that his personal reputation is separate from Vinayak Savarkar's. He also stated his granduncle's reputation was

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi Veer Savarkar
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